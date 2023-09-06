Part III of Moral High Ground still coming
David Heinen has taken exception to the first two (of three) articles dealing with what I have called the Moral High Ground. I find his objections to be largely unsupported by reason and logic, and his appeals to be emotional.
He also states, in quotes, text which nowhere appears in either Part, that I am ‘only going to support projects that I believe in’. This is a dishonest representation.
Heinen asserts that if democracy requires it, you must support a presumably virtuous program involving redistribution, and that is sufficient to overcome any moral objection. Using the same degree of force to implement “desirable” programs as to respond to crime is unacceptable.
I said in Part One, “I have no problem with those who wish to practice altruism, but a big, big problem with those who wish to use force to compel others to agree with their goals, especially when it involves taking ( i.e. stealing) resources from some people in order to provide various benefits to other people who did not originally own those resources. These benefits go by the name transfer payments, and the stealing part is euphemistically called redistribution.”