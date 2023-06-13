I submit that the steps taken in this Biden administration to frustrate, block, or even completely eliminate the use of fossil fuels is perhaps the most serious issue, aside from nuclear war, that currently confronts us. And we, the electorate, had better get it right next time around.

Now even those who are castigated as “climate change deniers” will admit to some degree of warming in the recent past, say from around 1850 onward. But the case to be made for CO2 emissions being the primary causal factor I submit is weak. The proponents of radical action to meet what they regard as an “existential crisis” have, instead of examining the temperature record, tried to move the focus of discussion to weather events, and to use them as a motivation for their proposals.

Rob Chrisman, Nevada City