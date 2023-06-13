I submit that the steps taken in this Biden administration to frustrate, block, or even completely eliminate the use of fossil fuels is perhaps the most serious issue, aside from nuclear war, that currently confronts us. And we, the electorate, had better get it right next time around.
Now even those who are castigated as “climate change deniers” will admit to some degree of warming in the recent past, say from around 1850 onward. But the case to be made for CO2 emissions being the primary causal factor I submit is weak. The proponents of radical action to meet what they regard as an “existential crisis” have, instead of examining the temperature record, tried to move the focus of discussion to weather events, and to use them as a motivation for their proposals.
The first issue to note is that weather is not climate, and attempting to cite the existence of some adverse current weather or related event, and implying that increases in frequency and/or intensity of such events going forward are a foregone conclusion scientifically is a fallacious argument. For any validity, you need to show that there is a change in trend of past data going forward.
The issues most often cited are: heat waves, droughts, hurricanes, and a rising sea level. All of these are alleged to shortly become very much worse as a consequence of global warming. Real data points from the past (say 1850-2011) refute this notion.
An important source for this type of data is found in the presentations of data analytic specialist Tony Heller on YouTube and his own website. He frequently uses older data developed by government agencies (e.g. NASA, NOAA) before they were persuaded to change it to match the prevailing climate narrative.
To view his discussion of heat waves, Google “YouTube Heller Heat Waves”. The short answer is—heat waves were much worse in the 1930s.
To view his discussion of droughts, Google “YouTube Heller California Permanent Drought”. Be sure to look at the “A 200-Year Drought?” chart at 5:36 in.
To view his discussion of hurricanes, Google “YouTube Hurricanes Don’t Lie”, and see that the alleged increases in frequency and intensity do not match the data.
To view his discussion of sea level rise: Google “YouTube Heller Accelerating Sea Level Fraud”. At around 7:30 into it, you will discover an annual worldwide rise in levels of less than 0.1” (that’s 1/10 inch!). Which the charts show is NOT accelerating.
If you take all this in, I think you will conclude that the data in each case above DOES NOT SHOW A TREND to support the alarmist assertions. Increasing frequency and/or intensity should follow the increase in CO2 that has been documented, and it does not. If you go to www.RealClimateScience.com , there is a wealth of additional related topics in his archives.
I am not asking you to take all this on faith; that is why I cite the sources in this article to facilitate your access allowing you to judge for yourself.
Besides Heller, there are two excellent recent books, both by real scientists, that contest the progressive narrative on climate. First, by Steven Koonin, a physicist, is “Unsettled: What Science Tells Us...”, which also deals with the use of weather events already noted, and second, by S. Fred Singer, a bona fide climate scientist, entitled “Hot Talk, Cold Science: Global Warming’s Unfinished Debate” which includes discussions of the defects of the computer models, the various inconsistencies of the Greenhouse Gas Theory of warming and some deliberate attempts by scientific agencies and academia to falsify data and to work in concert to conceal their actions.
The Progressive alarmists are counting on several factors to support their claims of an imminent climate emergency: (1) the legacy media is 100% on board, day after day; (2) both government and academic figures feel it is necessary to also follow the narrative for both employment and financial reasons, or simply not to be victims of the cancel culture; (3) they are counting on the immediacy of extreme weather events which they suggest will be worse going forward, even though the science supporting their predictions is sparse at best, and deceptive at worst; (4) they are touting the existence of some overwhelming majority in their favor as conclusive for the validity of their propositions; please recall similar situations that frustrated Copernicus, Galileo, Darwin and Mendel; being in the majority is not a guarantee of validity.
Rob Chrisman, Nevada City