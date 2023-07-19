Hi everyone. Reactionary Rick here. Terry Boyles in his lengthy and very well written piece in the Saturday paper mentions that I use sarcasm in my little screed. He’s completely correct! It’s just my way to point out the lack of discussion of some of the material forces contributing to global warming. All we get from the media is a continuing list of sometimes silly sounding theories such as cattle flatulence among many others. Nowhere in my piece did I sing the praises to the burning of fossil fuel. That problem is finding a solution in the fact that we are running out of those resources. The Oil and Coal Companies are the new Dinosaurs. We are running out of those things and soon they will no longer be a problem. But folks we can’t forget that Nature is really in charge here. We can’t pass laws against Plate Tectonics grinding all these land masses together causing Earthquakes on the plate boundaries. The grinding of those plates also create Volcanoes which word wide spew hideous amounts of Carbon Dioxide into the World’s atmosphere. Even in Green and Democratic California we can’t pass laws keeping Mounts Lassen, Shasta and several other California Volcanoes from erupting. Orbital changes and fluctuations will cause future Ice Ages and future Global warming events as well. I doubt that the Feds can think up a way to outlaw those. The Ring of Fire in the Pacific and the continued spreading of the Atlantic rift zone will continue to bring us continued Volcanism and shifting land masses into the future forever.
In my piece I also point out that humans are by nature parasitic. We prove that by finding and figuring out a way to use Earth’s resources to better our lives. Oil, Coal, and Gas are perfect examples. We’ve also been guilty of causing extinctions of many species here on Earth and much more. We are far from perfect but we are learning.