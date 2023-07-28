Hi again from Reactionary Rick. Shame on me for using some sarcasm and a little off the wall humor to make my point that climate change isn’t man made. How silly to think that Natural History, Geology and other sciences don’t matter any more. If Greta Goody-two-shoes and the rest of the climate saviors can fix it be my guest. Let’s pass laws, make proclamations and dance by the firelight and make everything all better!
I live in California so let’s start here. Please make a proclamation to stabilize the water temperature in the pacific so we don’t have to worry about El Nino or La Nina anymore. Oh, can’t do that well how about turning off the wind machine in the Atlantic so they won’t have to worry about those pesky Hurricanes. While we’re at it how about some relief for those in the Southeast and Midwest. Please stop those awful Tornadoes from destroying more structures and ruining lives.
I’m proud of our Human Race but are we so arrogant that we think we can control and fix the climate ourselves? We’ve been here a long time and when weather happens we don’t fix it, we adapt! We build shelters and buildings to protect ourselves. In those buildings we put in mini climate controls, why you ask, because we can’t change the great outdoors. If it gets too cold where we try to live we move to a warmer place, why? Because we can’t change the great outdoors. Seems simple to me, but what do I know?
David Heinen says we have too many people on Earth. How do we fix that? Hmmmm, I suggest the Logan’s Run solution and just kill everyone over 30. Think how nice that would be. All kinds of open spaces and you can get rid of a lot of old fools like me. Just think of the savings. No more Social Security taxes and all those resources needed to keep them around. If you didn’t like that we can always use the example of China and make a one child per family rule. How did that work out? Did it Save the world?
If anyone thinks we can turn Earth into artificially climate controlled Utopia in the middle of a dangerous and hostile place like the Universe, please do. Imagine how nice it would be if it was 72 degrees eery day. If things start to dry out just go to Netflix or Hulu and order some rain, but wait, not too much because who needs flooding?
Just think, if we pass laws against Volcanoes we can all move to the Big Island, Hawaii. That way we won’t have to worry about lava flows wrecking our homes. Iceland would get relief from their continual volcanism and all that awful ash and stuff that grounds all of Europe’s air traffic for days and weeks at a time.
Well, maybe i’m just mad that all these miracles will happen now and not during my youth. I’ll be checking out one of these days so enjoy all the solutions coming. You can all drive around in your little electric boxes and enjoy your Utopian dreamland. Me, I’ll be joining my late beloved wife Carey and together we can look down in the amazement at all the wonderful solutions you come up with. I’m not in a big hurry though so you still have time to prove to me that you can do it.
Go gettum Greta, you rock!!!
Rick de Knoop, Grass Valley