Hi again from Reactionary Rick. Shame on me for using some sarcasm and a little off the wall humor to make my point that climate change isn’t man made. How silly to think that Natural History, Geology and other sciences don’t matter any more. If Greta Goody-two-shoes and the rest of the climate saviors can fix it be my guest. Let’s pass laws, make proclamations and dance by the firelight and make everything all better!

I live in California so let’s start here. Please make a proclamation to stabilize the water temperature in the pacific so we don’t have to worry about El Nino or La Nina anymore. Oh, can’t do that well how about turning off the wind machine in the Atlantic so they won’t have to worry about those pesky Hurricanes. While we’re at it how about some relief for those in the Southeast and Midwest. Please stop those awful Tornadoes from destroying more structures and ruining lives.

Rick de Knoop, Grass Valley