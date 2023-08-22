I am in total agreement with Shanti Emerson's 'Other Voices' piece in last Saturday's Union (August 19th). We've watched the paper shrink with more reliance on AP articles over the last few years. If we want to save our local paper we must step up. As she suggested, encourage our local professional providers to subscribe and have the paper in their waiting room. Additionally, let's take it upon ourselves to encourage our non-subscribing friends to become subscribers. I have personal friends who regularly submit articles to the paper but do not subscribe! They have been holding a political grudge for over twenty years. After years of encouragement they have finally joined those of us who value the local positive aspect the Union provides.
The Union was founded in 1864 to preserve the the national Union. It's time for all of us to preserve the Union, our local newspaper!