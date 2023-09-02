When I think about what America means to me, I think of opportunity. America offers the promise of opportunity. The flag, the Star Spangled Banner, the Statue of Liberty, are all symbols of a nation which nurtures its individuals and families to be whatever they want to and can be. When I vote, I vote for the greatest expression of opportunity for all. In America, today, that means, to me, that our government must act as a referee, aggressively protecting the weak from the awesome power that wealth has on the lives of ordinary Americans. To earn my support, a candidate or policy must give every family, every child, the opportunity, by their concerted efforts, to achieve their goals, especially health, shelter, and securing the basic necessities. I believe in hard work, but not without the promise of achievement and relative prosperity
Over the past three or four decades, the power of media to distort the average citizen’s understanding of government policy has grown exponentially. In 2023, a voter can isolate themself with chosen cable networks, and social media which uses sophisticated algorithms to see that the voter only sees content that feeds his or her biases. Politics has been reduced to name-calling, driven home daily by media, and aimed, not at educating or uplifting, but crystalizing hatred and pettiness. Insults like “woke,” right-wing,” “socialist,” “fascist,” “conservative,” and “liberal” substitute for value oriented discussion of public policy. Values, and the policies which seek to realize those values are what real citizens should express when they vote. Values, not labels, should dictate public policy. For me, people come before the business community and local businesses, America’s real engine of prosperity, come before corporate boards and market profiteers.