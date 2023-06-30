It seems to me that, both Terry McLauglin’s and the county Republican women’s group’s tone deaf criticisms of attempts to reverse the growing impacts of hateful behavior (The Union Ideas & Opinions, Have the thought police arrived in California? 06/29; Resolution against reparations to African Americans residing in California 05/31) stand as (bad) examples of one of our greater social problems as a community and as a nation. Both demonstrate the powerful impact of doing nothing. Mocking those who advance attempts to attack the cancer of hate which is tearing at the fabric of our society, they shine a light on how easily those who have the “right” skin, religion, or income make our problems worse by indifference and ignorance. Our problems are complex and connected, and they are “our” problems. Voting party or a single issue, like abortion, won’t solve any problems. In fact, it’s making them worse. Until we identify with principles, what we want our lives to stand for, our children and their children will be left with a mess of our making. I’m not remotely concerned with the incessant greed of those who fund our politicians, nor the intolerant groups to which politicians pander. I vote family first: security, health, nutrition, and education. I believe in opportunity for all children.
Rich Howell, Nevada City