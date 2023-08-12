Kudos to Nancy Eubanks for her excellent, rational, exploration of the Republican Party’s abandonment of the moral high ground: “Remember the ‘Moral Majority?’” Sadly, I think she misses the point of the current Republican phenomenon as it relates to the former president. Republican behavior is, I think, more closely associated with Elisabeth Kubler-Ross’ “Five Stages of Grief”: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.
It doesn’t take a sophisticated observer to see the denial and anger manifested in Republican voters. Thanks to cable and internet sources, they seldom have to consider the actual actions of their champion, their attention diverted by culture war rhetoric, blame, and flag-waving distractions. I would re-define “bargaining” here to be seen in the “whataboutery” of attacks on previous (Mrs. Clinton) or present (President Biden) Democrats. The attacks, too, are distractions, but they serve to supply a sense of moral “okay-ness” to what would otherwise be the stench of Donald Trump’s actions.