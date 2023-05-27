I was appalled by the lack of scholarship in the opinion offered by Valerie Jensen under the heading of "Uniting the Republic". Statements like, "...other than a few cells in Menan, Idaho, little indication exists of this as a concern..." is ludicrous. Our Department of Homeland Security has repeatedly identified white supremacist groups, especially in the South, as a major, if not the major, threat to the republic. Or, "...proof of the extent and the actors involved (in the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol)has yet to be established..." Ms. Jensen, video evidence and a multitude of convictions is pretty convincing evidence. When sentencing Steward Rhodes, leader of the Oath Keepers, to and 18 year sentence, Judge Judge Amit Mehta said. “You, sir, present an ongoing threat and a peril to this country and to the republic and to the very fabric of this democracy.” There is little that Ms. Jensen stated that could not be exposed as misguided by the clear light of fact. I have no idea how Ms. Jensen absorbs her opinions, but they have little reference to the greater, and easily acquired, realities. Sadly, folks with opinions like Ms. Jensen will go to the polls next year and vote for the same candidates who depend on deception, half-truths, and contrived contempt that Republican voters have supported over and over again. And the rest of us in District 3's citizens will suffer another cycle of "all style/no action" politics from the political opportunist who currently represents us.
Rich Howell, Nevada City