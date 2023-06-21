Contemporary blue-zone bourgeois liberalism and ruling-class identity politics in mass media is a white supremacist class dictatorship cloaked by Woke “inclusivity.” We have two ruling class parties, one of which clings to what’s left of bourgeois neoliberalism, American style, and one of which has basically crossed over to Christian white nationalist neofascism. The line between these two parties can often seem quite thin when it comes to the fascist-racist police state that both ruling class political organizations seem to uphold. Seems like we need a revolution beneath and beyond the sick and twisted, morally destructive reign of the “red of tooth and claw”. A powerful phrase for describing the Republicans and Democrats currently in charge of our government, a mere trophy to the Fortune 500 and a betrayal of our common American purpose; a more perfect union with liberty and justice for All.
Randall Guyton, Grass Valley