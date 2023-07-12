The recent letter written by Jeff Kotowski clearly hit a raw nerve in our community - evidence the large response to it. We, leaders of the Nevada County Jewish community, understood the article to be satirical in style - used to make a point in opposition to all forms of racism and prejudice behavior. Nonetheless, the use of certain slogans (“Jews and Blacks need not apply”) brought up memories of exclusionary practices that were common in the United States decades ago and, in many ways, continue today. The problem with using forms of satire and sarcasm to make a point is that some readers will not see it as such and walk away feeling that it was an affirmation of racist beliefs and actions. The net result is that what was written as a statement to decry prejudice becomes an unintended rallying cry for bigots. And in these days when bigotry is on the rise in our country, we cannot afford such a rallying cry.
We are pleased that the Editor of The Union, Mr. Funez, recognized this with his response. We appreciate how difficult it is to maintain a free and open press and, at the same time, to show a certain sensitivity to the community. For their ongoing efforts to achieve this end, we thank The Union.