Kudos to Robert Richards at Fudenjuice! Recently, I was at Sierra Nevada Hospital for a few days. Two very dear friends called me and asked if they could bring me something. I asked if I ordered something from Fudenjuice and paid for it, could they pick up one of their scrumptious, healthy salads and an Immune Enhancer drink. My friends agreed and arrived with the salad and it was like heaven! Unfortunately, the drink was not included. My friend suggested I call Fudenjuice. When I called, Robert answered and volunteered to bring the drink to me in the hospital. When he arrived, I was thrilled that he went to the trouble to personally deliver the drink. Not only did he bring me the drink, he also treated me to some vegan banana bread! I cannnot begin to say how very grateful I am to him for going out of his way and being so kind. I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank Robert for his thoughtfulness.
Pinky Zalkin, Nevada City