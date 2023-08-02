The New York Times recently had a lengthy article about the profoundly dispiriting effect of the corporate takeover of the majority of U.S. medical practices. This puts profit above patients, and transforms the profession of physician into just another exploited labor force. Pushed to spend less and less time with patients and to opt for treatments that produce the most revenue, many doctors, nurses and other medical staff are suffering “moral injury.” They find themselves forced–against their best judgment and inner moral compass–to deliver care that they know is far below the standards they had been taught.

The delivery of health care in this country is already widely perceived as “broken.” There is a hugely unequal level of access for the wealthy and well-insured as opposed to the rest. Also, despite the highest costs of any country, U.S outcomes are actually inferior to those in some developing countries.

Dr. Pete Sabey retired from practicing Marriage and Family Therapy at age 82. He lives in Grass Valley and can be reached at dr.petesabey@comcast.net