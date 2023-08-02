The New York Times recently had a lengthy article about the profoundly dispiriting effect of the corporate takeover of the majority of U.S. medical practices. This puts profit above patients, and transforms the profession of physician into just another exploited labor force. Pushed to spend less and less time with patients and to opt for treatments that produce the most revenue, many doctors, nurses and other medical staff are suffering “moral injury.” They find themselves forced–against their best judgment and inner moral compass–to deliver care that they know is far below the standards they had been taught.
The delivery of health care in this country is already widely perceived as “broken.” There is a hugely unequal level of access for the wealthy and well-insured as opposed to the rest. Also, despite the highest costs of any country, U.S outcomes are actually inferior to those in some developing countries.
In spite of this, the traditional Republican party, and its current ugly incarnation, are intransigently opposed to Single Payer–the obvious path to a successful health delivery system, practiced in various forms by most civilized countries.
There have been a couple letters in the Union (e.g., Patricia Henderson, 6/7/2023) complaining about “awful treatment” in the ER at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. I have no reason to doubt the veracity of these complaints, but my own experience on three occasions was very different.
On 11/3/2017 after returning from a month-long camping trip, my partner and I took a long nap. She got up after an hour and a half, and left me still asleep. Much later she decided to wake me. She found me soaked in sweat and unresponsive. We had agreed that if we found the other unconscious and not breathing we would not call 911 on the assumption that there would be serious brain damage.
I was breathing, so Judith Ellen called 911. Quick response. ER doc told her that I was “very sick,” septic shock, starting multi-organ failure, and that the odds of my survival were not good. That if she had waited an hour before calling 911, I probably would have been dead. The ER administered three IV antibiotics, I gradually came out of my coma, and after five days I was discharged–extremely weak, a-fib, mental fogginess, but alive and able to walk. After a year I was essentially “normal” for a healthy 83-year-old.
Last September I had a stroke. I thought it was just a very bad attack of vertigo with alarmingly high blood pressure. Drove myself to ER (beloved partner no longer living). I thought I just needed stronger blood pressure medication. I waited four and a half hours, but when finally seen, full court press, multiple tests; MRI showed ischemic stroke. Put on blood thinners. Amazingly, there appeared to be no cognitive, motor, balance or other effects. After 48 hours of tests and observation I was discharged. I did not drive myself home!
Nine days later similar symptoms. Called 911. Fast response, ambulance to ER, immediate admission. ER doc checked me out, but by then I was functioning normally again. She said it was probably a TIA and that it would not be good to put me through all the radiation exposure of an MRI or CT scan. After a few hours, I was discharged, and again a friend kindly drove me home.
I’m not able to explain the contrast between my three trips to the ER at SNMH and those of the letter writers, but SNMH saved my life when it was hanging by a thread and generally provided me with excellent and wise, and unfailingly kind, care. Because I feel immense gratitude and still enjoy a very good quality of life at 88, I felt obliged to at least share my very different experience.
My hope is that the skill and caring with which I was treated is more the norm, and that others’ unfortunate experiences were exceptions, perhaps due to staff fatigue or other unusual circumstances.
Dr. Pete Sabey retired from practicing Marriage and Family Therapy at age 82. He lives in Grass Valley and can be reached at dr.petesabey@comcast.net