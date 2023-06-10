You can dismiss it as old news, no news, bad-news-you-don’t- want-to-hear, or even “fake news.” But on the outside chance you missed it (lower right front page of The Union, 5/31/23) there was a new, highly reputable, scientific, comprehensive report (the usual much-too-cautious and conservative stance these reports take, in my opinion) warning of the danger of moving from the current devastating 1 degree celsius rise in global temperature to the catastrophic 1.5 degrees celsius. In almost every instance, the timetable and severity of predicted events proves to be sooner, and more severe, than the original projection.

This restraint is understandable. Scientists don’t want to create an atmosphere of despair, which only leads to paralysis. Any action can at least have some palliative effect. Better than nothing.

Dr. Pete Sabey is a retired Marriage and Family Therapist living in Grass Valley