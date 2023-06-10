You can dismiss it as old news, no news, bad-news-you-don’t- want-to-hear, or even “fake news.” But on the outside chance you missed it (lower right front page of The Union, 5/31/23) there was a new, highly reputable, scientific, comprehensive report (the usual much-too-cautious and conservative stance these reports take, in my opinion) warning of the danger of moving from the current devastating 1 degree celsius rise in global temperature to the catastrophic 1.5 degrees celsius. In almost every instance, the timetable and severity of predicted events proves to be sooner, and more severe, than the original projection.
This restraint is understandable. Scientists don’t want to create an atmosphere of despair, which only leads to paralysis. Any action can at least have some palliative effect. Better than nothing.
A new feature of this report is consideration of justice–i.e., disproportionate impacts on poor nations and vulnerable minorities–those least responsible for the damage we have done to our biosphere. One of many examples is the recent catastrophic flooding in Pakistan.
So, according to the international group of highly respected scientists called the Earth Commission, we have certainly and irrevocably crossed the milepost of 1 degree celsius of global warming. (Actually it is now 1.1 degree celsius, or about 2 degrees Fahrenheit, since the Industrial revolution.) This seemingly small change is now causing the terrible heat waves, huge wildfires in places that never had them, flooding where it has never happened before, frighteningly intensified hurricanes and typhoons. Two billion of the world’s population (that’s ¼ of humanity) have limited, or possibly no, access to potable water. Droughts leading to hunger and population movement are causing increasing conflict at national borders as desperate folk seek to survive.
Need I add the incredible human stupidity of warfare, and environmental disasters like blowing up a vital dam on the Dnipro River?
One degree celsius (1.8 degrees F.) is still short of the 1.5 degree celsius threshold of planetary catastrophe, in which humanity, as well as much of the wild life, is threatened with extinction. The report says that by ceasing use of coal, oil and natural gas we can still avoid crossing that dire tipping point. They also say that in almost every case we are doing too little, or nothing, to avoid crossing that point-of-no-return in the lifetimes of our children and grandchildren.
Lots of lives were lost because of years of lying by the tobacco industry. Bad. But that was nothing compared to the potential toll of the lies and political clout the fossil fuel industry exercises over our political process by essentially buying political leaders. This malign influence saps the will to act by those in power. Short-term economic gain for the few at the cost of disaster for the many.
In 4 or 5 billion years the sun will die and planet earth will be no more. That time-frame is beyond human comprehension. But to contemplate the extinction of humanity, perhaps starting with our grandchildren, is unbearable to think about.
One has to hope that we will not only think about it, but mobilize for the survival of life on our beautiful green planet.
“Mobilize” may seem like a lame abstraction. Us? Here in little Nevada County?
Then I read about the Rocking Chair Rebellion in New York. Bill McKibben, well-known founder of 350.org, procured 50 rocking chairs and had disruptive sit-ins of elders, and die-ins, and dramatic cutting of credit cards, and withdrawal of the considerable funds held by seniors until the 4 big banks (Citibank, Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo), cease to fund the fossil fuel industry. Perhaps the idea will catch on? Why not here?
Dr. Pete Sabey is a retired Marriage and Family Therapist living in Grass Valley