That lead thought can register in many ways. Just running it by a few people as I was thinking this though pointed that out. Humor, as I rolled the putt by which definitely should have gone in… irritation, pulling into that parking spot ahead of my car… frustration, when confronted with a flat tire or a ticket. On and on, you get the idea.
Counting on a ‘break’ came pretty early for most of us. 10 a.m., noonish lunch, 3 p.m. break. That 10 minutes between classes way back then. The break I am referring to here and now is the one that is being missed by many, many people. And it is costing lives.
Caregiver breaks. Men and women are finding themselves, sometimes all of a sudden, in the role as the ‘primary caregiver’. It is not a pretty statistic that reports caregivers passing away two thirds of the time sooner than one for whom they are providing the care. The message herein is: “please, give me a break”.
A man caring for his wife who has become ill or injured is often not as well equipped as if the roles were reversed. 24-hour duty becomes more than wearing in either case: The caregivers need a respite break regularly. Family members sure help out the most, experience tells us, but they too have ‘a life’ and are not always available.
Certainly, private caregiving companies are often wonderful resources and locally “Helping Hands” can expertly provide such respite care. Gold Country Senior Services is a few months away from opening their Senior Center which many long for and yes, friends, neighbors and others can and do step in.
One volunteer organization of which you may not be familiar with is “One Source- Empowering Caregivers” (OSEC). If you are, or your family is looking for a way to ‘get a break’ with no cost, look them up!
Now here is the kicker. So many families recognize the need for primary caregiver respite that the need for volunteers to fill the need is very great.
If you can help, men and women, go to the website: www.empoweringcaregivers.org and sign up for an interview or call (530) 205-9514. Having provided this care over many years now, I can attest that the gratitude expressed for ‘giving me a break’ will floor you. Win, Win.
Pearce Terry Boyer, Nevada County