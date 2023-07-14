Not possible. Not the gentle man who sat for hours, year after year, quietly listening as children whispered their dreams.

But it was true. Santa, a.k.a. David Paul Malloy, had died. He was the man who, when he wasn’t waving to the cheering children during the Colfax Winterfest parade, was riding and restoring Classic Vincent motorcycles.

Pauline Nevins is the author of the memoir, “Fudge” The Downs and Ups of a Biracial, Half-Irish British War Baby, and Bonkers for Conkers, a compilation of personal essays. She can be reached at paulinenevins.com.