On May 18, 2023 I met with Elena Gagnie, CPA, in the Auditor-Controller’s Office and inquired as to the total costs of putting Measure V on the ballot. She said the Auditor-Controller’s office was unaware of any expenditures having to do with the Measure V Sales Tax Initiative. Subsequently, Gina Wills, our new Auditor-Controller, said she would look into it.

Beginning in late August, 2022, Measure V program manager, and assistant CEO, Caleb Dardick, and Board of Supervisors Administrative Analyst, Carissa Binkley, trained and scheduled County staff to give ‘educational’ presentations on Measure V.