On September 1st, 2022 Matthew Coulter was falsely arrested on felony assault and misdemeanor battery charges only on the word of two construction workers, Mark Olsen and Mark Nelson. The arrest was made without the police viewing city mast cam video evidence, Nelson and Coulter’s phone videos, or interviewing a witness. Although the felony assault charge was abruptly dropped on Sept. 29th the misdemeanor battery charge remained. This situation has kept Mr. Coulter coming repeatedly to court for a crime he did not commit.

Public Defender, Thomas Angell, (the fourth public defender), and attorney, Patrick Dwyer represent Mr. Coulter. What has made all this so difficult is, the DA decided to consolidate several cases together which included the felony (now misdemeanor) case CR0000672.

Pauli Halstead, Nevada City