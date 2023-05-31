On September 1st, 2022 Matthew Coulter was falsely arrested on felony assault and misdemeanor battery charges only on the word of two construction workers, Mark Olsen and Mark Nelson. The arrest was made without the police viewing city mast cam video evidence, Nelson and Coulter’s phone videos, or interviewing a witness. Although the felony assault charge was abruptly dropped on Sept. 29th the misdemeanor battery charge remained. This situation has kept Mr. Coulter coming repeatedly to court for a crime he did not commit.
Public Defender, Thomas Angell, (the fourth public defender), and attorney, Patrick Dwyer represent Mr. Coulter. What has made all this so difficult is, the DA decided to consolidate several cases together which included the felony (now misdemeanor) case CR0000672.
Attorney Dwyer made several unsuccessful requests, both to the DA’s office and the Grass Valley Police, for the remaining 30+ minutes of city mast cam video footage. Unfortunately, the remaining minutes have been destroyed. This footage would show the remainder of the incident where Olsen and Nelson continued to kick Coulter as he tried to leave. Two additional mast cam videos “have been overwritten and no longer exist.”
September 1st, 2022, the day of the incident:
- Mark Olsen and Mark Nelson, working for Sierra Foothills Construction Company, falsely stated to police, (on police body cam footage) that Coulter attacked them first and pulled an orange box cutter out of his pocket.
- Mark Olsen and Mark Nelson then filled out falsely stated Citizens Arrest forms.
- Supervising Officer, Lovelady, did not view Mark Nelson’s or Matthew Coulter’s phone videos, or the city mast cam video, at the scene.
- Supervising Officer, Lovelady, without viewing any video evidence, or interviewing an on-scene witness, arrested Matthew Coulter based only on the false statements of Olsen and Nelson.
- Supervising Officer Lovelady’s body cam footage shows on scene investigation procedure being an arrest first and view video evidence later policy.
- Lovelady’s bodycam footage shows officers standing around deciding on a felony assault and brandishing charge without viewing evidence or speaking to a witness.
There’s no video evidence showing that Coulter ever ‘brandished’ or even possessed the orange box cutter knife, pulled later from Mark Nelson’s back pocket. Nelson stated on camera, it was never opened and had a rubber band around it.
September 2nd, 2022, Supervising Officer Clint Lovelady:
- Downloaded and viewed the city mast cam video.
- Officer Lovelady’s
Supplemental Incident Report
- , states: “on 9/2-2022, I uploaded video surveillance footage of this incident to Evidence.com under E-8. This footage was captured via a city owned video surveillance system near the intersection of South Auburn Street and Neal Street. A USB containing footage was provided to the Nevada County’s DA’s office on 9-2-2022 for discovery reasons.”
- Was it on Sept. 2nd or at a later date that the remaining 30+ minutes of video were destroyed?
- No mention was made of whether Mr. Coulter’s and Mark Nelson’s cell phone videos, collected, but not viewed at the scene, were also included on the USB.
Chief Gammelgard, having video evidence that Olsen and Nelson were the instigators of the attack/beating on Coulter, failed to inform the DA that he was innocent of the charges and have him immediately released from jail.
At the latest, Chief Gammelgard and District Attorney, Jesse Wilson, knew on September 2nd that Matthew Coulter did not initiate the incident. Coulter, a political candidate running for city council, sat in jail for a month on false arrest charges.
September 8th — Arraignment following arrest:
The Deputy DA, having viewed the video evidence, allowed the felony assault and misdemeanor battery charge stand.
Deputy DA, Helenez Hill, made a motion to SET NO BAIL, or enhanced bail.
Judge Heidelburger set bail at $50K.
September 29th — The felony charges were dismissed but the misdemeanor battery charges remained despite mast cam and Coulter’s cell phone video that would have cleared him. Bail was reduced to $4K and Coulter bailed himself out.
December 20th – Almost four months later, the DA finally turned over video evidence to the Public Defender’s Office.
- The video evidence did not include all the City Mast Cam video footage or the video footage from the other two mast cameras.
- (six weeks later) the Public Defender’s office informed Mr. Coulter they had the videos. The Public Defender’s Office does not remember ever viewing the videos when they came in.
- Mr. Coulter retrieved the videos (over 5 months after the arrest)
- Mr. Coulter filed a complaint with GVPD that Nelson and Olsen had assaulted him. To date the police and the DA have not arrested Nelson and Olsen.
February 22nd — Chief Gammelgard revealed that he still had Mr. Coulter’s phone.
For over five months, Coulter had repeatedly asked for his phone back showing Mark Olsen was the initial attacker in the incident. Four public defenders never accomplished the simple task of retrieving Coulter’s phone and present this evidence in court.
For almost nine months Matthew Coulter has never had any videos from the incident presented in any of the court proceedings, including The Sierra Foothills Construction Restraining Order, granted February 2nd (CU0000430) by Judge Tice-Raskin, secured only on the false testimony of Nelson and Olsen.
Sierra Foothills Construction was represented by Stephen Baker of Diamond-Baker-Mitchell-Cole LLP. Tice-Raskin granted the TRO on November. 29, 2022 but Coulter was not served papers until January 18, 2023, The court held the TRO hearing without his knowledge.
To this day no videos have been presented in any of the court proceedings and no one has corrected a thing regarding the false arrest. The police refuse to arrest Nelson and Olsen and the DA continues to maliciously prosecute the misdemeanor battery charge despite video evidence to the contrary. Matthew Coulter intends to clear his name in all the pending cases, one-by-one, beginning with CR0000672, the false misdemeanor battery charge.
Pauli Halstead, Nevada City