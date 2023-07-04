Terry McAteer has missed the entire point of my articles, that is, there is an investigation of the County for using taxpayer funds while supporting a Yes Vote on Measure V. Additionally, Mr. McAteer and other Yes on V committee members, are also under investigation by the FPPC. Recent Op Eds by Ed Scofield, and other well-meaning folks, have also missed the point. The articles are not about whether we need additional funds to keep us safe from fire. They are about potential mis-use of public funds. It is Mr. McAteer’s belief that normal citizens, like myself, who want answers, are off-base when we question our government. The County also feels they need to demonize anyone who questions their policies and procedures. It’s all of our job to hold public officials accountable and ask the tough questions. This does not mean we are conspiracy theorists or associate with people who are suing the county. Calling someone a conspiracy theorist is a childish tactic when you don't have anything relevant or truthful to add to the conversation. There seems to be a clear lack of respect for some of us taxpayers when we question the spending by our County government.
Pauli Halstead, Nevada City