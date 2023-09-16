Editor’s note: The following column and associated links is not intended to be medical advice. As always, consult your physician for medical advice when necessary.
We are heading into fall with perhaps another outbreak of COVID-19. This time Omicron variants EG.5 and FL.1.5 are taking the lead. But what can we do to prepare without freaking out and succumbing to fear mongering. Apparently, variants are here to stay.
I’ve been a fan of Peter A McCullough, MD, MPH, for over three years. Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist and Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company. Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has dozens of peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Here is what Dr. McCullough says regarding the first step when experiencing flu or COVID symptoms.
“Probably the broadest, most practical advancement that has come from our response to the pandemic is not a drug or vaccine from Operation Warp Speed, rather it’s an understanding the SARS-CoV-2, like all upper respiratory tract viral infections, starts in the nasopharynx and can be treated topically at the source”.
“It should be obvious the virus is replicating in the nose, and with Omicron, the speed of the replication has become much greater than the prior strains of the virus. Thus, there is a wonderful opportunity to reduce viral replication, in fact, kill viruses with agents directly applied in the nasal cavity and the back of the throat”.
The McCullough Protocolfeatures the use of nasal washes and oral gargles using virus killing agents. It’s of utmost importance to immediately use some form of nasal or topical therapy than to let the infection get out of hand and ultimately invade the lungs and internal organs.
Oropharyngeal viricidal therapy has been demonstrated in supportive studies and randomized trials to:
Prevent infection after suspected exposure (twice daily)
Reduce the period of infectivity when ill
Attenuate the progression of disease and reduce the need for oxygenation and hospitalization (six times daily)
So, what to use? I ordered povidone-iodine from Amazon along with a spray bottle for about twenty dollars. I have it ready to use at the first sign of a sniffle. Other products that can be used are hydrogen peroxide, colloidal silver, xylitol, and for the throat, Scope or Listerine.
Nasal solutions should be comfortable to use, not sting with sufficient dilution.
Sniff the solution far back into the sinuses, spit out excess, (twice per nostril, per session)
Oral gargles should be for 30 seconds and then spit out.
Why not have these simple, inexpensive and safe treatments at home in your medicine cabinet? These would be safe for children as well, if exposed to viruses at school.
Our public health agencies, doctors, hospitals, clinics and urgent care centers should be educating the community on simple nasal and oral hygiene in addition to other recommendations for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
In addition, Dr. McCullough developed a renowned protocol based on age and co-morbidities that allows for many people to be monitored and treated at home during self-isolation—thus reducing the risks of hospitalization and death.
Even though I had the two Pfizer vaccines, (March 2021), I also take many of the recommended vitamin and mineral supplements advised by doctors treating COVID patients, such as Vitamin D3, (with vitamin K-2), Zinc Citrate (with Quercetin) and Vitamin C. I take many other immune supports and natural anti-inflammatories as well, in addition to eating a mostly organic diet. Everyone can do their own research as to what is the best protocol for them in boosting their immune system. I have not had COVID yet, but if I do get it, I know I will be prepared to take care of myself and reduce the possibility of serious illness. I have my little bottle of spray povidone-iodine at the ready.
Pauli Halstead, Author, Primal Cuisine Cooking for the Paleo Diet, Nevada City