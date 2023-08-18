It’s heartbreaking to see the destruction on Maui. Like Nevada City and Grass Valley, Lahaina was a historic town with wooden buildings. Lahaina had palm trees, not thousands of dry pine trees and the burnable fuel load like we have. The destruction on Maui came from 60-80 mph winds that quickly catapulted burning embers and debris in multiple directions simultaneously, landing on and igniting the vulnerable wooden buildings, turning them quickly to ash. Most of the town of 12,000 people was destroyed.

With the death toll now reaching 106, and probably climbing, the disaster on Maui is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire event in the past century. The Camp Fire, which destroyed the town of Paradise, on November 18, 2018 had previously been the worst, with 85 deaths. It covered an area of 153,336 acres, and destroyed more than 18,000 structures, with most of the destruction occurring within the first four hours.

Pauli Halstead, Nevada City