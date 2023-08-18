It’s heartbreaking to see the destruction on Maui. Like Nevada City and Grass Valley, Lahaina was a historic town with wooden buildings. Lahaina had palm trees, not thousands of dry pine trees and the burnable fuel load like we have. The destruction on Maui came from 60-80 mph winds that quickly catapulted burning embers and debris in multiple directions simultaneously, landing on and igniting the vulnerable wooden buildings, turning them quickly to ash. Most of the town of 12,000 people was destroyed.
With the death toll now reaching 106, and probably climbing, the disaster on Maui is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire event in the past century. The Camp Fire, which destroyed the town of Paradise, on November 18, 2018 had previously been the worst, with 85 deaths. It covered an area of 153,336 acres, and destroyed more than 18,000 structures, with most of the destruction occurring within the first four hours.
According to Hawaii’s emergency management plan from last February, officials considered the risk of wildfires to people “low.” However, a hazard mitigation plan prepared for Maui County in 2020 said that the area of West Maui — where Lahaina is located — had the highest annual probability for wildfires of all the communities in the county.
The Tubbs Fire, in the wine country — the most destructive in state history at the time, responsible for 22 deaths and 4,600 lost homes — became the example of a firestorm.
In less than four hours the fire raced from a rural road near Calistoga all the way to Santa Rosa. It then vaulted across Highway 101—six lanes—and turned the neighborhood of Coffey Park to ash. By dawn, it had incinerated more than 3000 homes inside the city limits.
From there the fire would continue unabated along the pine, madrone, and manzanita covered ridgeline of the Mayacamas Mountains that divide Napa and Sonoma counties, burning homes and wineries in its path, including denser developments along Highway 12, all the way to Sonoma.
Fire Scientists have estimated the Tubbs Fire ran 230 feet per minute at its peak. It blew embers nearly a mile ahead of the main front. Fire and police agencies could do nothing more than warn people to get out. In many cases, residents received no warning at all, part of a systemic failure that would spur a critical evaluation of emergency warning from the local to state level.
Horribly, on Maui, none of the 80 warning sirens were activated by the island or the state’s emergency management agencies. Hawaii boasts what it describes as the largest system of outdoor public safety warning sirens in the world, alarms that blare in cases of danger. Residents who survived the fire have wondered why no one activated the sirens, which emit noises at a higher decibel level than a loud rock concert and can be heard from more than half a mile away.
With cell phone service down and no warning system, as was the case in Lahaina, it no doubt contributed to the high death toll. Some Lahaina fire survivors say flames reached them before evacuation orders. One woman said they got no alert to evacuate.
To be realistic, we will not be able to significantly reduce the fuel loads in Nevada City and Grass Valley, nor on many outlying properties in the county. Prompt evacuation will save lives and this is where we need to focus on a well-developed plan.
There’s no stopping a firestorm. A failsafe early warning system and efficient evacuation plans are paramount. What early warning systems do we have if we lose cell phone connection? Are we prepared?
Sean Grayson, Nevada City Manager shared this, “The City’s Fire Safety Advisory Committee (including two council members, Chief Goodspeed, and community members) is in the process of making recommendations for the City Council’s consideration on a Comprehensive Citywide Fire Risk Reduction Program. The City Council is scheduled to hear the recommendations in October and evaluate implementation and funding streams to accomplish the recommendations. Fire Safety Advisory Committee meetings are the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at City Hall and you can find their agendas and packets here:
Pauli Halstead, Nevada City