March 7th 2023 – “The Fair Political Practices Commission (“FPPC”) began an investigation into whether Nevada County and the Yes on V Committee violated the Political Reform Act (“The Act”) in their advocacy for the passage of Measure V. According to the FPPC Nevada County is now being investigated for sending mass mailers to voters using taxpayer dollars (Case No. 2023-00162). The Yes on V committee is also being investigated for failure to report to the FPPC (Case No. 2023-00161).”
Measure V Committee
Terry McAteer, (Chair), Cheryl Dell, (Vice Chair) Douglass Moon, (Treasurer) Shirley Moon.
“The main thrust of this complaint is that a significant amount of public advertising in support of Measure V has occurred and continues to occur. However, the individuals, committees or organizations that are funding this advertising are not identified on most, if not all, of that advertising. i.e. the FPPC-required political advertising disclosures such as “paid for by [committee, organization or name]” are not present. Failure to include political advertising disclosures in support of Measure V appears to be a violation of FPPC regulations.”-Summary of Complaint to the FPPC
August 10th 2022 – email from Terry McAteer to Alison Lehman, Ariel Lovett, Cheri Flanigan, Christine Kelly, Ed Scofield, Paul Matson, Steve Monaghan, Sue Hoek, Thomas Ivy
“Yesterday, the Board of Supervisors held a marathon session, listening to a packed house of people interested in the fire tax measure. Alison had masterfully, over the past two weeks mollified the cities of Truckee and Grass Valley. Cal Fire Chief Estes led the discussion with a powerful slide show that silenced most critics. It was backed up by the Caleb and Steve (Monaghan) show that outlined the plan. Even the opposition agreed we have to do something as they wanted more time and a different taxation model. The Board listened but agreed to move forward as time was of the essence.
The final vote was 4-1 (Supervisor Miller opposed) with the Board agreeing to place the measure on the ballot with the caveat-a 10-year sunset. So we are off to the races!!!”
January 14th 2022, email from Terry McAteer to Caleb Dardick.
Subject: Tax measure.
“Caleb-Happy New Year….I’m sure you never thought joining the county could be so exciting—draughts, fires, blizzards, power outages, etc….and you are in charge of this “boring” tax measure! In hopes that the tax measure survey went well, I would like to host a casual luncheon (soon) with some big players in the county (non-politicians nor those with a vested interest in the measure) to chat with them and discuss the results of the polling and to see who they think would be willing to serve on the steering committee. This would be a valuable step for you, me, and Alison to meet with and listen to them.”
January 18th 2022 – email from Caleb Dardick to a multitude of county department heads and staff, community members, and Lew Edwards Group consultants.
“Dear Friends: I would like to thank those of you who were able to attend our September 9, 2021 workshop with senior County staff, and community leaders, which focused on exploring an emergency services revenue measure in 2022.”
Feb 17th 2022 - email from Alison Lehman to Terry McAteer and Caleb Dardick
“Fantastic! Both Sue and Ed (Supervisors) are a go as well and appreciate you pulling this together. Thank you!”
Feb. 26th 2022 - email from Terry McAteer to Alison Lehman and Caleb Dardick.
Re: Sages of Nevada County Luncheon
“Attached you will find the list of “sages” confirmed to attend our luncheon on the 18th. A few more might pop-in but this is the core group. — Best-Terry”
Feb. 26th 2022 - email from Alison Lehman to Terry McAteer, cc: Caleb Dardick
“Fantastic Terry! Looks like a great group. – Alison”
March 14th 2022 - email from Caleb Dardick to Terry McAteer regarding meeting at Terry’s home.
“Thanks Terry, this is an amazing list. I am drafting talking points, agenda, and handout and happy to share in advance. We will have several staff there to assist with parking and cleanup too-Josh White and Ariel Lovett-What time would you like staff at your home? Looking forward to it!-Thanks Caleb”
April 29th 2022 - email from Alison Lehman to Terry McAteer, cc: Caleb Dardick
“Thanks Terry. Yes, please continue to provide ideas and guidance. Your input is valuable. You have the pulse of the politics of our community and the experience of navigating complex community issues successfully. It has been extremely helpful. I am looking forward to seeing you today. – Alison”
June 8th 2022 - email from Caleb Dardick to Terry McAteer
“We’re meeting our fourth “roundtable” tomorrow. Still struggling with Grass Valley over “return to source” -but making progress elsewhere especially at the community meetings with HOAs and Firewise groups. Next week we’re launching a tracking poll and dropping our first mail piece too. Let me know when you have time to check in with Alison and Steve. Thanks for all you do, Caleb”
June 27th 2022 - email from Terry McAteer to Alison Lehman, Caleb Dardick, Steve Monaghan.
“I am hosting a breakfast meeting on Monday, July 18th at 9 at my home for the key campaign workers. Caleb will be contacting those people that Alison and Caleb have identified. The design of the meeting is for Alison and Caleb to “pass off” the measure to the committee and to energize the committee to take on specific tasks. The purpose is to invite more worker bees to the next committee meeting.”
“I have volunteered to raise the needed funds for the campaign that includes yard signs, speaking engagements, media presence and brochures. FYI-500 yard signs, back-to-back in color will run around $1000 (with graphic work being provided free of charge). The committee which meets on the 18th will help develop the budget and campaign outreach. I know that Caleb was expecting a larger budget but with the late start, my Sept. departure and the inability to twist the arms of county vendors; we are limited to: campaign signs, Facebook, etc. posting, speaking engagements and a brochure.
July 30th 2022 - email from Terry McAteer to Alison Lehman, Ariel Lovett, Christine Kelly, Cheri Flanigan, Ed Scofield, Paul Matson, Steve Monaghan, Sue Hoek, Susan Rogers, Thomas Ivy.
“I’m urging you to attend a campaign committee Zoom meeting this Tuesday (August 2nd) at 8 am to get an update from Caleb regarding the upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting on the 9th. The opposition (City of Truckee, City of Grass Valley and the Contractor’s Association) are putting on a full-court press on the Board and we need to counteract their efforts.”
Measure V mailers and ads using taxpayer funds were provided by the CEO’s office and Office of Emergency Services to drive a Yes Vote on the Measure. Many man hours of Caleb’s and Taylor Wolfe’s (CEO, Public Information Officer) salaries and salaries of multiple county staff are included in the hidden costs to the public.
Obviously, the County should not have printed material going to the public with the disclaimer, “Provided for informational purposes only. Nevada County does not advocate a yes or no vote on any candidate or measure.”, while at the same time, in the background, the CEO and Assistant CEO is helping form the Yes on V Committee, invite Supervisors, and support the meetings with County staff.
The big question is, how did all this continue, apparently with the knowledge and approval of the Supervisors, surely Ed Scofield and Sue Hoek? It seems like the BOS was ‘pre-groomed’ for a yes vote to put the tax measure on the ballot.
The Board had never given specific direction in 2022 to initiate a tax measure, contract with vendors, or include the costs for pursuing it in the budget. There was nothing in the 2021/22 or 2022-23 budgets to make the public aware of the tax initiative project. Apparently, there was no line-item expense in the CEO’s office or Office of Emergency Services for project expenses.
No mention of the tax initiative was brought before the public in a BOS agenda prior to August 9th, 2022. As Dan Miller, (the lone no vote) complained, “the time to discuss all this should have come earlier.” Heidi Hall, voted to put it on the ballot saying, we can still discuss this.