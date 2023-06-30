March 7th 2023 – “The Fair Political Practices Commission (“FPPC”) began an investigation into whether Nevada County and the Yes on V Committee violated the Political Reform Act (“The Act”) in their advocacy for the passage of Measure V. According to the FPPC Nevada County is now being investigated for sending mass mailers to voters using taxpayer dollars (Case No. 2023-00162). The Yes on V committee is also being investigated for failure to report to the FPPC (Case No. 2023-00161).”

https://www.sierrathread.com/thread/fppc-investigating-nevada-countys-measure-v-mailers

Pauli Halstead, Nevada City