“You may have blocked the mine, but how are Nevada County residents going to pay the bills?” – Lawrence W. Lepard, Director of Rise Gold Corporation (13 May 2023, The Union)
Mr. Lepard, you don’t get it. We were not deceived by the “economic help” Rise Gold was pandering. The residents of Nevada County had no desire to be left with the burden of rehabilitating the inevitable environmental ruin that Rise Gold’s ill-conceived eighty-year mining project would have “gifted” our community. Mr. Lepard, we are not as naïve and ignorant as you perceived us to be. We voted with our voices. We voted with our letters. We voted with our presence. We exercised our collective agency and voted our values. We united in solidarity against your greedy, existential threat to our community. What you heard, Mr. Lepard; what you witnessed, Mr. Lepard; what you experienced, Mr. Lepard; and what silenced the ch-ching of Rise Gold’s bottom line, Mr. Lepard, was the goodness of the folks of Nevada County. You see, we care. We care for our lifestyle. We care for our environment. We care for our neighbors. We care for each other. We are, Mr. Lepard, Nevada County Strong.