Steve Barber stood alongside the banks of Squirrel Creek and lifted his slide trombone. The bride and groom were standing under a wooden arch covered with white roses. Steve asked if he could play something and I agreed knowing that Steve had a huge depth in music and could choose wisely .

The mournful sound of Steve’s slide trombone was hypnotic with deep tones as Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” danced along the banks of Squirrel Creek. The wedding party recognized the call and a quiet hush was felt. The bride and groom stood proudly under the flowers as Steve’s deep tones from his bone played along the creek. His trombone was a part of Steve. I searched for the link that brought him and his trombone together. There was a word somewhere and I had to find it.

Paul Reyes Molino, Grass Valley