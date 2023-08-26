Steve Barber stood alongside the banks of Squirrel Creek and lifted his slide trombone. The bride and groom were standing under a wooden arch covered with white roses. Steve asked if he could play something and I agreed knowing that Steve had a huge depth in music and could choose wisely .
The mournful sound of Steve’s slide trombone was hypnotic with deep tones as Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” danced along the banks of Squirrel Creek. The wedding party recognized the call and a quiet hush was felt. The bride and groom stood proudly under the flowers as Steve’s deep tones from his bone played along the creek. His trombone was a part of Steve. I searched for the link that brought him and his trombone together. There was a word somewhere and I had to find it.
Steve Barber died last month and I can still hear Copland’s Fanfare dancing along Squirrel Creek as I search for meaning. The trombone is not entirely a mellow instrument. One can hear the dirge of the funeral march and see the slide trombones pointed towards the ground In mournful tones only to break instantly and point to sky in a joyous, crisp rhythm with drums, clarinets and trumpets. If there was music to be made Steve Barber would be there In the Nevada County band and Orchestra.
Steve was teaching elementary school many years ago and students loved him. But the school principal did not appreciate Steve’s dress and his ”logger type boots” so he fired Steve. True to form Steve spent the next fifty years wearing logger type boots and falling, cutting, splitting a stacking firewood throughout Nevada County forests.
Steve’s house on Mill Street was heated by a very small wood stove that only accepted pieces of wood carefully split to not more than twelves inches. This was after Steve spent the day moving huge cords of oak and cedar. The stoves name was Elizabeth and we spent hours keeping warm in front of Elizabeth. Steve’s had a Saint Bernard who’s name was Tubs who kept close to Elizabeth. We would listen to jazz and our favorites were Oscar Peterson, Zoot Sims and McCoy Tyner.
Steve married lovely Paula and they had two beautiful sons. It was obvious that they were raising two very exceptional boys so I asked Steve for his secret for parenting. He told me that he told the boys that they could do anything they wanted as long as the earned straight A’s in school and they did exactly that.
Both young men graduated from the University of California.
Steve had a way of walking into a room and everyone exhaled. He was instant stress relief. If tension was in the room it would disappear with laughter and hugs. His slide trombone was the same. I still remember the sound of Aaron Copland’s Fanfare and how we all relaxed because Steve was playing. So the word I’ve been searching for that resembled Steve and his trombone was “disarming.” Steve was disarming as was his instrument. So good bye my friend, musician and woodcutter in logger type boots.
Paul Reyes Molino, Grass Valley