There are many misquotes or incorrect quotes I have heard or read throughout my lifetime and one example is "pride comes before a fall".
It should read "false pride comes before a fall" as pride comes after a job well done.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
There are many misquotes or incorrect quotes I have heard or read throughout my lifetime and one example is "pride comes before a fall".
It should read "false pride comes before a fall" as pride comes after a job well done.
But other times we miss one word in a sentence and the quote is misunderstood.
"I am the way to truth and light. No man cometh to the Father except though me". John 14:6.
It clearly and properly reads "no man" as women and children worlwide had no rights until recently and therefore the only people who generally need to be judged are men.
Today here in the U. S. there are still certain people, mostly women, who have never had the right to make choices are not likely to be judged negatively by God.
To make my point I ask you, how can a servant be judged for what their master makes them do?
Is it not obvious that the master will be judged twice?
Pastor Paul Jerry Carner, Independant street minister, Western Nevada County
Live scanner feed here: