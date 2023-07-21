In the Union’s Letters column on April 29, Dave Denkers lists a number of “predictions” made by various experts over the past half century then claims that “they were all wrong.” This seems to come from the “Those experts don’t know nothin” school of thought. But, of course they were mostly right.
Over population -We have had “explosive” growth in population which has resulted in intense competition for resources. This has caused increased forced migrations, environmental degradation in the most densely populated regions, and increased the likelihood of epidemics. That there has not been the magnitude of starvation that would have been predicted fifty years ago is largely due to the amazing advances in agricultural practices that have dramatically increased the yield per acre of food production globally.
Global Cooling — It is true that a small group of climate scientists predicted global cooling in the 1970’s but this was never a prevailing view and subsequent temperature records have demonstrated that the planet is, of course, warming significantly.
Running out of oil — It is true that we would “run out” of fossil fuels eventually. They are a finite resource and therefore would eventually be exhausted. Were we not preparing to reduce our oil consumption, Denker is right, the loss of this resource might result in “economic chaos” though perhaps not “mass deaths,” as he says. Hopefully, we will avoid either by developing other sources of energy.
Acid rain — The phenomenon of “acid rain” did result in substantial environmental damage but I don’t remember anyone predicting “millions of deaths”. The damage was mitigated by a combination of litigation and environmental regulations that reduced the sulphur dioxide emitted by coal powered energy plants. This was acidifying the rain falling on several northeastern states, poisoning their forests.
Hole in the ozone layer — No one predicted that the thinning of the ozone layer would “fry us” — merely that it would cause a dramatic rise in skin cancers and cataracts. Fortunately, scientists provided us with a fix. Since the depletion of the ozone was a result of the release of chlorofluorocarbons contained largely in compressed aerosol cans, those substances were outlawed globally. By 2022, 99% of those substances had been phased out and the ozone layer was recovering.
Flooding due to melting ice — Denkers said that, “polar ice caps were going to melt . . . that didn’t happen.” Well, not yet. But sea levels have risen 4 inches in the past thirty years, tripling tidal flooding. This is largely due to the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets currently losing a combined 420 billion tons of ice per year. Melting glaciers and the expansion of warming seawater also contribute. Five of the Solomon Islands have submerged and, according to the Miami Herald, many of the roads in the Florida Keys may be underwater in the next few years. That’s soon enough that we will be able to test if it “doesn’t happen”.
Denkers says that what all these predictions have in common is that “they were all wrong”. Clearly a few keystrokes on the computer is all it takes to reveal the truth.