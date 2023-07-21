In the Union’s Letters column on April 29, Dave Denkers lists a number of “predictions” made by various experts over the past half century then claims that “they were all wrong.” This seems to come from the “Those experts don’t know nothin” school of thought. But, of course they were mostly right.

Over population -We have had “explosive” growth in population which has resulted in intense competition for resources. This has caused increased forced migrations, environmental degradation in the most densely populated regions, and increased the likelihood of epidemics. That there has not been the magnitude of starvation that would have been predicted fifty years ago is largely due to the amazing advances in agricultural practices that have dramatically increased the yield per acre of food production globally.

Paul Hauck, Penn Valley