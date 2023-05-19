Rural Quality of Life is a subjective term, something that means different things to different people. It is is one of four central themes that comprise the vision for development in the Nevada County General Plan which are:
1. Fostering Rural Quality of Life;
2. Sustaining a quality environment;
3. Development of a strong diversified, sustainable local economy; and 4. Planned land use patterns will determine the level of public services appropriate to the character, economy, and environment of each region.
The Rise Gold Idaho Maryland Mine Project is consistent with all four themes, although consistency with first Theme 1 has been challenged in one of two staff reports. Could it be that their perception of rural quality of life may be uninformed? You might wonder what fostering rural quality of life may mean from an objective analysis than that the County staff has asserted in one of the Rise Gold project staff reports?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture – Rural Development division established the Agriculture and Rural Prosperity Task Force Task Force to identify legislative, regulatory, and policy changes to promote the quality of life in rural America, Nevada County is a part of “Rural America” which comprises 72% of the nation’s land and 46 million people living in non-metropolitan areas/counties outside of Metropolitan Statistical Areas (e.g., Sacramento). What characterizes rural quality of life is “a measure of human well-being that can be identified though economic (e.g., modern utilities, affordable housing, efficient transportation and reliable employment) and social indicators (e.g., access to medical services, public safety, education and community resilience). Such metrics were omitted from discussion in the staff report to support staff’s and was not identified as an attribute that needed to be addressed in the Rise Gold project application or DEIR.
To achieve a measure of human well-being that can be identified through economic and social indicators, there is an apparent interdependency of the County’s Theme 1 and Themes 2 through 4 to develop a sustainable and diverse economy, quality environment, and enabling public services. Rural areas, such as ours, are more economically diverse than in the past. Traditional rural sectors such as agriculture, mining, and manufacturing employ a smaller percentage of the population than before and there has been an increase in government and service sectors, such as Nevada County. However, the traditional rural economic sectors like mining continue to anchor local economies such as Hansen Brothers and Teichert which have, respectively, mining operations in Greenhorn Creek and Boca in Nevada County. These mines contribute to our local economy and California’s, which is the fourth largest mineral producer in production value in 2022 as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey.
Another matter that the County has asserted in a staff report is that the proposed mining land use is inconsistent with the General Plan and zoning designation. Such an assertion is astounding because the State Mining and Geology Board has designated the Brunswick site as MRZ-2 in the Loyd and Clinkenboard, Mineral Land Classification of Nevada County, California, 1990, Special Report 164. This report appears as a footnote in the County’s General Plan Mineral Element rather than being fully integrated therein by establishing a Mineral Extraction (ME) combining district (per Section L-II 2.73 of the County Land Use Development Code, LUDC) rather than M1 (Light Industrial, which allows for surface mining per Section Sec. L-II 3.22 of LUDC)/ SP (Site Performance) combining district zone for the Brunswick property. The City of Grass Valley established in its General Plan a Mining and Reclamation Combining Zone (MRCZ) for the property. It is time to correct the County’s error and accept the referenced State MRZ-2 mineral resource designation and rezone the property as part of the County Planning Commission deliberations.
The Rise Gold Idaho-Maryland Mine project will contribute to fostering rural quality of life by adding primary industry jobs which will also sustain small businesses and public services (e.g., fire districts, upgrading electronic infrastructures, medical services, etc.). The project will be undertaken with best available control technologies and be environmentally sound, economically viable (E3), and ethically produced, one that will foster Nevada County’s rural quality of life and is consistent with the spirit and intent of County’s General Plan. It is important to acknowledge that reviving and stabilizing the County’s economy will be linked to reestablishing the mining industry with the reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine. the time is right to rise to the occasion and say “Yes – Mine.”