Shortly before Covid I had cause to be in a different county for a while so I went on Facebook and joined Nevada City/County peeps.
During this time Alabama passed a law restricting abortion and former city council person Reinette Senum began asking "how could this happen".
Having moved to Al. when I was 11 or 12 I felt unusually qualified to answer the question and so I responded " while those who believe in abortion weren't having children those who didn't were. It was a war of attrition."
After a short tirade Ms. Senum began extolling the virtues of abortion so I wrote "too bad your morher didn't abort you". When Ms. Senum got upset I wrote "I was only wishing upon you what you wish upon others."
This caused such an angry response from Ms. Senum the chatroom was shut down for a time.
Shortly after returning to Nevada City I met a young woman who brought the new law up and told me she was born under a bridge in Phoenix to a crack addicted mother.
She claimed the authorities in Az. were trying to force her mother to abort so her mother ran away from the hospital and hid under a bridge until she was born.
I really wasn't surprised when the rather happy young woman told me she loved her mother for having her. She knew she couldn't love her mom at all had she been aborted.