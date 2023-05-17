Mr. Lepard’s whine (other voices 5-13) contains all the misinformation and distortions that doomed Rise’s land grab from the start. He states that 59% of the County supported opening this boondoggle. Really? That survey created and sponsored by Rise was so lame that few were fooled by its carefully biased questions. Also, over the last two years or so, there has been a blizzard of submissions to ‘Other Voices’ opposing this charade, many from experts in their fields (hydrology, atmospheric and watershed pollution). There were a couple supporting the mine – one of those from a guy who apparently lives in Roseville, but works here. When he goes home, his sleep will not be bothered by the endless parade of thunder trucks proposed by Rise to run for eighty years (!).
The EIR was based, clearly, on RISE data, which bore little resemblance to the world in which we live, and know about – our Western Nevada County aquifer is fragmented rock, not a lake, and unpredictable. The data presented was fifteen years old, collected before recent serious droughts. And so on. Several PhD’s and Medical professionals, in submissions to the Union, put the lie to RISE’s absurd contention that air pollution could be mitigated. Hell, we already know that is impossible, since because of our position up wind of the Bay Area we have some of the worst air in the nation, especially for those with lung problems. Eighty years of mine and road dust can only make it worse.
And there are the promised mitigations. NID hook ups for dewatered wells, watershed restoration, etc., are RISE promises. Not guaranteed by, what one analyst suggested, should be a bond of several billions.
Now we come to RISE’s track record – top guy Mossman is still being prosecuted in British Columbia for the exact same offenses local Mine opponents worry about — leaving an environmental mess behind and then finding yet another community to despoil.
One can imagine the meetings – in Canada? — where this madness was first proposed – ‘There is a huge mine with un-extracted gold in some Podunk Northern California village, and they have a history of mining! We can take this mine, and this town!”
Our community consists of many well-traveled people who have lived all over America, and other countries. Some have grown up here, left, and returned. Some never left. Many have made a considered choice to live here because of the bucolic nature of the land, the Victorian architecture, the small- town atmosphere. There is a lot of diversity, sophistication, and common sense afoot in the village. RISE corporation, mounting an amazingly tone-deaf PR approach to this project, underestimated how easily the community would see through the dishonesty of its marketing.
And, in response to Lepard’s rather snarky question: “How are residents going to pay the bills?” I took that to mean that without RISE, our community is doomed to penury. However, it seems that some real businesses have seen opportunities – countless millions have been committed by outside investors into the National and Holbrook hotels, financing beautiful restorations, some other restaurants are reopening, after closures during the Pandemic, some small retail shops have emerged, and low-cost housing projects are moving forward. It seems economic progress is possible without returning to nineteenth century extraction industries, with all the incumbent ravaging of the environment.
What we really need is comprehensive Broadband, not a dusty, noisy, polluting mine.
David Heinen, North San Juan