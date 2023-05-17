Mr. Lepard’s whine (other voices 5-13) contains all the misinformation and distortions that doomed Rise’s land grab from the start. He states that 59% of the County supported opening this boondoggle. Really? That survey created and sponsored by Rise was so lame that few were fooled by its carefully biased questions. Also, over the last two years or so, there has been a blizzard of submissions to ‘Other Voices’ opposing this charade, many from experts in their fields (hydrology, atmospheric and watershed pollution). There were a couple supporting the mine – one of those from a guy who apparently lives in Roseville, but works here. When he goes home, his sleep will not be bothered by the endless parade of thunder trucks proposed by Rise to run for eighty years (!).

The EIR was based, clearly, on RISE data, which bore little resemblance to the world in which we live, and know about – our Western Nevada County aquifer is fragmented rock, not a lake, and unpredictable. The data presented was fifteen years old, collected before recent serious droughts. And so on. Several PhD’s and Medical professionals, in submissions to the Union, put the lie to RISE’s absurd contention that air pollution could be mitigated. Hell, we already know that is impossible, since because of our position up wind of the Bay Area we have some of the worst air in the nation, especially for those with lung problems. Eighty years of mine and road dust can only make it worse.

David Heinen, North San Juan