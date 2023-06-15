It’s official: Donald Trump has been indicted on federal charges, including violating the Espionage Act, criminal conspiracy, and obstruction of justice.
Trump publicly and repeatedly confirmed that he took classified documents. He hid them in his private residence, and then he tried to prevent law enforcement from obtaining what he stole. According to the indictment, these documents contained highly classified information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of the U.S. and foreign countries, U.S. nuclear secrets, potential military vulnerabilities, and response plans for a possible foreign attack against the U.S.