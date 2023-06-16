Last November, Measure V, the measure asking voters to approve a sales tax for Wildfire Prevention, Emergency Services, and Disaster Readiness, failed by a narrow margin. This was a very disappointing loss to me. The threat of wildfire is extremely high in our County; fire insurance is becoming more and more difficult to obtain and has become outrageously expensive; evacuation is not an if, but a when situation.

Measure V said to me that here was a funding source that spoke to the dedication of the citizens of our County, saying we recognize the threat and we are willing to tax ourselves and visitors to our County to help mitigate the wildfire threat.

Ed Scofield is Nevada County’s Board of Supervisors Chair and represents District 2, covering the communities of Alta Sierra, Lake of the Pines, and the unincorporated areas along Highway 49.