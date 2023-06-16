Last November, Measure V, the measure asking voters to approve a sales tax for Wildfire Prevention, Emergency Services, and Disaster Readiness, failed by a narrow margin. This was a very disappointing loss to me. The threat of wildfire is extremely high in our County; fire insurance is becoming more and more difficult to obtain and has become outrageously expensive; evacuation is not an if, but a when situation.
Measure V said to me that here was a funding source that spoke to the dedication of the citizens of our County, saying we recognize the threat and we are willing to tax ourselves and visitors to our County to help mitigate the wildfire threat.
If Measure V had passed, the County would have $12 Million per year to create safer evacuation routes. We’d be removing even more tons of hazardous brush from along our roadways and neighborhoods. We’d have the funds we need to improve early warning systems, increase defensible space programs, and invest in water storage and green waste disposal facilities.
But Measure V was defeated. I, for one — and I believe I speak for my colleagues also — have not dwelt on the loss. Our focus remains on doing the best we can with the dollars that are available to us. As Chair of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, I remain steadfast in my commitment to prioritize emergency preparedness. This is nothing new. Year after year, our Board has directed our CEO office to find the necessary resources to protect our community from wildfire and other disasters — an effort that culminated in placing Measure V on the November ballot.
Our emergency preparedness commitment could be seen at the Board’s Annual Workshop in January 2020, where County staff presented a plan to reduce the threat of wildfire. To fund the plan, the Board directed staff to “engage stakeholders in developing a public safety evacuation and hazardous vegetation reduction tax measure to submit to the voters in November 2020” — but two months later, the pandemic struck. Staff tabled the effort to provide full focus on our COVID public health response.
Again, in January 2021, the Board directed staff to conduct an emergency service needs assessment to identify a sustainable funding strategy for the next ten years, including a potential locally controlled revenue measure to submit to the voters in 2022. In October 2021, staff contracted with a public opinion research firm to explore Nevada County voters’ support for a revenue measure and to gauge community perspectives and priorities. Surveying our residents is also nothing new: we worked with the same consultant team for the Measure A Library Tax in 2016 and the Measure G Cannabis Tax in 2018.
In January 2022, the Board reiterated its Emergency Preparedness direction. Our CEO convened a “Round Table” of first responders, senior County and municipal staff, and community leaders. Working from the needs assessment report, which recommended $36 Million in annual spending, the Round Table whittled the list down to the $12 Million annual expenditure plan that guided Measure V.
These efforts led to the Board’s 4-1 decision on August 9, 2022, to put Measure V on the ballot.
Measure V’s opponents take issue with the County’s efforts to engage and educate residents about the initiative. Ironically, these are the same people who also complain about transparency.
In my mind, we had an obligation and a duty to educate taxpayers about the measure so that they could make an informed decision, which is exactly what occurred.
I’m proud of our Board’s and staff’s community engagement efforts. Our team met with residents at 99 public events, like the town halls I hosted in Alta Sierra and Lake of the Pines. Every relevant document was posted on a dedicated website—the tax ordinance and budget plan as well as informative fact sheets. Working with our consultants, we mailed voter information to every household, and sponsored public service announcements on the radio, online, and local media. These efforts were all educational. County resources were not spent on advocacy for or against Measure V.
Transparency and community engagement guided the development and public education about Measure V every step of the way—and on every step, our Board was fully informed.
As I stated earlier, we’ve not dwelt on the defeat of Measure V. The threat of Wildfire remains extreme, and the high cost of mitigation remains with us. The efforts of the County are currently visible with free green waste days, shaded fuel breaks, and roadway vegetation management efforts ongoing. I, for one, would consider another attempt in asking the voters for another opportunity—but I doubt that it would happen during the remainder of my term as your supervisor.
Right now, let’s focus on our upcoming fire season. CAL FIRE is predicting a severe wildfire threat later this summer when grasses nurtured by late season rains turn dry and flammable. Soon we will be packing our go-bags in the event of evacuation. In the meantime, visit www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org – register for emergency alerts and Know Your Zone—And Be Prepared.
Ed Scofield is Nevada County’s Board of Supervisors Chair and represents District 2, covering the communities of Alta Sierra, Lake of the Pines, and the unincorporated areas along Highway 49.