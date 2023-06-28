The people of Nevada City United Methodist Church voted almost unanimously on February 26, 2023 to join with a growing number of Methodist churches around the country to publicly align itself with a Reconciling Ministries Network statement and pledge of welcome and inclusion.

Firstly, the pledge is to reach out to welcome all persons, especially those who have felt excluded from full participation and acceptance when seeking a church home. We want the Nevada City community to recognize our church and its congregation as safe and inclusive regardless of what any of our differences are.

Nevada City United Methodist Church