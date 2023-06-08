I think that we are like the frog in a pot of water not knowing that the heat is turned on. Since covid and the powers to be got so much power telling us what we can and can’t do our lives have lost our freedom. First we couldn’t congregate: no Thanksgiving, or Christmas family groups. Had to wear a mask everywhere! Then you couldn’t go to church and worship. Plus other indignities as shots and boosters.

School were closed people worked from home we didn’t see one another. People lost their ability to be civil and to interact with one another in kindness.