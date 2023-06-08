I think that we are like the frog in a pot of water not knowing that the heat is turned on. Since covid and the powers to be got so much power telling us what we can and can’t do our lives have lost our freedom. First we couldn’t congregate: no Thanksgiving, or Christmas family groups. Had to wear a mask everywhere! Then you couldn’t go to church and worship. Plus other indignities as shots and boosters.
School were closed people worked from home we didn’t see one another. People lost their ability to be civil and to interact with one another in kindness.
Now we are being told we have to have electric cars, electric power tools, electric everything.
We can’t build a home without solar panels and NO gas homes. All electric!. Just where are we going to get this electricity? We have all experienced power outages and restrictions on when to use appliances. BLACKOUTS!!!
Do you believe that solar and wind and maybe wave, if that ever gets working, are going to be enough? No we need fossil fuels, nuclear, and coal. These companies are cleaning up their products. Cars produce less emissions.
What are they going to do with the dead batteries???? Have they thought about that.
Nancyan Tracy, Penn Valley