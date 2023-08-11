What has happened to the Republicans party? It used to be a party where character mattered. Remember the “Moral Majority?” Now over 70% support Donald Trump for president. This is a man who lies, cheats, commits adultery, sexually assaults women and brags about it, uses all kinds of nasty language to describe those he doesn’t like, insults military heroes ,insults gold star families, calls some foreign countries “shit holes” and on top of all that he now has been indicted by a Florida grand jury for endangering our nation’s security by keeping classified documents at his home and refusing to return all of them (in violation of the espionage act). Also he has been indicted by a Washington DC grand jury on 4 felony counts of conspiring to prevent the peaceful transfer of power to Biden – the duly elected new President. This conspiracy was a clear violation of his oath of office as President to uphold the Constitution of the United States.
The lies. The Washington Post fact checker estimates Trump lied over 30,000 times while in office. Of course, the BIG LIE that Trump still repeats is “the 2020 election was stolen.” Christopher Krebs, Trump’s cyber security advisor, told Trump in November 2020 that this election was the most secure election in US history. Ditto attorney general Bill Barr and Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump. And many others in Trump’s inner circle. 60 court cases and multiple state audits found no significant fraud.
Cheats. In 2019 Trump’s charity had to pay over $2 million for misusing funds that went to Trump personally. Plus, the charity was forced to dissolve. Trump had to pay $25 million pertaining to his fraudulent Trump University. USA TODAY reported in 2018 that Trump had over 3500 lawsuits against him and his companies for refusing to pay contractors what they were due for their work at Trump properties. In 2022 Trump organization was found guilty on multiple criminal tax frauds and fined $1.6 million.
Committed adultery at least 3 times that we know of--Marla Maples, Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal—once when his then wife was pregnant.
Sexual assault/harassment. A book by Barry Levine contained about 43 allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump. Trump bragged about being able to “grab women by the p…” because he is rich and famous. He admitted this belief under oath during his deposition at the E. Jean Carrol trial. In the E. Jean Carrol civil defamation lawsuit, the jury found Trump guilty of sexual abuse and defamation (and the judge essentially said by a common definition of rape--Trump did just that). The jury awarded her $5million.
Classified documents: “the Presidential Record Act requires that all records created by Presidents and Vice Presidents be turned over to NARA at the end of their administration.” Trump is being charged with 40 felonies in his mishandling classified documents. He even bragged about having classified documents about Pentagon plans to handle Iran and showed them to people with no classified clearance. These actions clearly endanger our national security (something Republicans once cared about).
Jan 6 Trump is being charged with 4 felonies that involve his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Please read the indictment.
BTW you can’t be the law and order party and then say Jan 6, where over 100 police officers were injured and over 400 people were convicted of various crimes in their participation on Jan 6, was just a normal tourist visit. Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, was convicted by a jury of his peers for seditious conspiracy for inciting an insurrection against the government of the United States.
He was sentenced to 18 years. You can’t be the law and order party and ignore egregious actions like that or recommend that the FBI be defunded, as several Republican congressmen are suggesting.
Besides all these character flaws, several prominent psychologists have hypothesized that Trump is a narcissist sociopath meaning he lacks empathy and compassion and only really cares about himself. And 40 out of 44 of Trump’s top former advisors say Trump should not be President again. Please people wake up. Trump is a danger to our country and our democracy. He should NEVER be President or hold ANY office again.
Nancy Eubanks, Rough and Ready