What has happened to the Republicans party? It used to be a party where character mattered. Remember the “Moral Majority?” Now over 70% support Donald Trump for president. This is a man who lies, cheats, commits adultery, sexually assaults women and brags about it, uses all kinds of nasty language to describe those he doesn’t like, insults military heroes ,insults gold star families, calls some foreign countries “shit holes” and on top of all that he now has been indicted by a Florida grand jury for endangering our nation’s security by keeping classified documents at his home and refusing to return all of them (in violation of the espionage act). Also he has been indicted by a Washington DC grand jury on 4 felony counts of conspiring to prevent the peaceful transfer of power to Biden – the duly elected new President. This conspiracy was a clear violation of his oath of office as President to uphold the Constitution of the United States.

Nancy Eubanks, Rough and Ready