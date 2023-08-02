I feel so honored and humbled at receiving the Caring Force Award from the California CareForce, and The Union’s acknowledgment in Saturday’s Town Talk.
There are so many more people to thank who weren’t mentioned that I feel the need to include them.
I would like to thank the late Stan Brock, creator of Remote Area Medical, who founded the concept of bringing mobile free medical, dental and vision clinics to rural areas. In 2013 I called him to ask if he would put on a healthcare clinic for our community. Being based in Tennessee, he said a much closer organization, in Roseville, is the California CareForce; he then gave me the contact number of Pamela Congdon, founder of the California CareForce. I kept in touch with her for a year before we were invited to attend Coachella. Many thanks to Pam for taking us under her wing.
I want to thank Kay Bonnigson, Leah Schwinn, and Anita Wald-Tuttle who took the eight hour drive with me to volunteer at the 2014 CareForce Coachella clinic, a pre-requisite for getting the CareForce to bring a clinic to Grass Valley.
Special thanks to Phillip Vardara, local retired RN. He volunteered at our 2015 clinic and was hooked. He now volunteers to drive their huge semi with all the equipment and works in the medical section of all the CareForce clinics. Phillip was instrumental in getting the financial ball rolling for our 2022 clinic.
Many thanks to Ljubica Petrasic, local pediatric and adult dentist, who has volunteered at all 3 Grass Valley clinics and helped recruit dental volunteers through Butte Sierra Dental Society. Dr. Valentine, local dental surgeon, has also volunteered his services. Thanks to Layne Christensen, local optometrist, who volunteered at all three clinics; and to Cheri Leng, local ophthalmologist.
I would like to thank our Community Host Group.Their job was to prepare the town for the clinic: raising community awareness, recruiting volunteers, and raising funds to name a few duties. Deborah Lewis helped make our clinic possible by procuring for us, free of charge, Nevada Union High School. Laura Seeman, our liaison to Dignity Health, helped us get a sizable donation from the Foundation and free ambulance service. She also helped run the kitchen everyday. We fed breakfast and lunch to over 1000 volunteers. Laura also got all our coffee needs met by our local Dutch Brothers. Many of the meals would not of been possible were it not for Phil Alonso from Interfaith Food Ministry and his assistant Venus Paxton. I would like to Thank Cory Fisher, our liaison to The Union Newspaper that gave us lots of coverage and free advertising.
Other businesses/organizations that helped out: Briar Patch, Chapa-De, Habitat for Humanity, Health Care for All, Independent order of Odd Fellows #12, Peace Lutheran, Sisterhood of B’nai Harim, Safeway, WestAmerica Bank, and Wild Eye Pub.
For those of you I forgot to mention, my apologies.
With all that CareForce has done for our community, if you’d like to give back a little, go to CaliforniaCareForce.org and consider a tax-deductible donation.