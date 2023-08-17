Yes, let’s get the facts straight...
I am the Adjutant of the American Legion’s and Grass Valley’s Post 130. I arranged for Congressman Kiley’s recent appearance before our Veterans, their Families and Veteran supporters.
Yes, let’s get the facts straight...
I am the Adjutant of the American Legion’s and Grass Valley’s Post 130. I arranged for Congressman Kiley’s recent appearance before our Veterans, their Families and Veteran supporters.
When I became Adjutant I swore to support all Veterans regardless of their political leanings. Am I a Republican or a Democrat? Liberal or conservative?
What matters is I am an American.
I am a Veteran still serving my Country and community just like the 9,000+ other Nevada County veterans of all eras continue to do.
The purpose of my arranging the Kiley meeting was to provide our local Veterans the opportunity to personally interface, provide information and make requests directly to their elected official. There were no politics involved. Ask your Managing Editor who was present.
Every single American has the right to communicate with our elected. There were some excellent conversations ranging from Veterans with problems, widows seeking help and community and County organizations offering assistance. Because of this meeting our Veterans Service Office became aware of some problems presented and has stepped in to solve them.
The recent meeting was staged in the upstairs meeting room, just as a year long series of senior communication problem solving meetings has that the UNION has attended. That room is technically suited for such events with WIFI and digital projection capabilities. It’s capacity is 65 people which was capacity enough reflected by the reservations required and made. The alternatives would have been the Bar or Dinning Hall, neither reflecting the purpose or flavor of this meeting. Neither with meeting room technical capabilities.
The upstairs meeting room does have elevator/lift access. Unfortunately, that lift was out of service. The County currently has bids out to repair or replace the lift.
Mr. Boardman, we are all here to defend and promote the basics of America and its’ freedoms. If we all don’t live the message, we all loose. One important basic is presenting the true “facts” in The UNION’s columns.
God bless America
Mike Hauser Adjutant American Legion Post 130
