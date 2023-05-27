I've been in Grass valley for maybe a week. I have very much enjoyed my time here so far. The townspeople are quite friendly and open very inviting. I love the streets here I love the smells of the forests, and the community activities.
It has not been without a few unfortunate incidents.
While visiting Condon Park, some young people were screaming at me to show them my t*ts. Very confusing since I'm a man but I guess the long hair throws people off. Another one made a transphobic comment about whether I was a boy or a girl. I'm a boy, sorry about that, son. Keep trying.
It's unfortunate that the young people here seem to think that hatred and bigotry is ok. I would expect the people of this lovely town to hold their charges to a higher standard. They are after all the future, for better or worse.
PS: To the young woman who was with him, thank you for complimenting my hair and showing grace. I hope your guy friends learn from you.