Hey Scotts Flat Lake campers - watch for the bears who come out at night for all those goodies you brought! We just camped during the first weekend in June, and 2 bears stared us down at about 11pm. The campground staff are well aware of this pattern. There are no bear lockers and no bear-proof garbage containers. Also, no written warnings or guidance for campers checking in. Very different from camping at Tahoe where warnings, bear lockers, and bear-proof garbage bins are commonplace. It seems just a matter of time until the bears get even bolder. Since this campground is managed by NID, I'm copying this to each member on the Board of Directors. We don't need to invent the wheel here folks. Just follow guidelines of other campgrounds that are committed to protecting people and bears by instituting safe camping guidelines in the wildland interface. Yes, it will be an investment up front for bear lockers, etc - but way better than reacting after a person is mauled or worse or a bear gets shot.
Mary McClain, Grass Valley