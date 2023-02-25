NO MINE! Stay Vigilant and support our County Supervisors
I have been opposed to the reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine by Rise Gold since I first learned about it in 2021. I’ve written numerous letters expressing my deep concerns to the Nevada County Planning Department, the Planning Commission, the Board of Supervisors (BOS), to The Union, to Ben Mossman, CEO of Rise Gold and even the Rise Gold Board of Directors in British Columbia. I’ve attended Planning Commission meetings and offered my three-minute comments. I studied the Draft Environmental Impact Report and submitted my analysis on the impact this mine would have on Wildfire in our community. I’ve attended many meetings and worked at public tables gathering signatures and talking with other concerned people on the destructive impacts this mine would have on our community. I’ve donated money to MineWatchNC.org. I’m doing my civic duty and will continue the work to oppose the mine. Hundreds of others have done all of this too and so much more!
Let’s consider what’s next. The Final Environmental Impact Report is in the hands of the Planning Commissioners. They will review the 10,000+ page final report and make their recommendations to the Board of Supervisors who will vote to approve or not approve the mine. No one can tell us exactly when this will occur. But it will be sometime in the next few months.
We need to be ready! Every single person who opposes this mine, and their children and grandchildren, needs to be ready to attend the next county meetings as soon as we learn the dates and locations. Watch for the announcement of the dates via organizations such as MineWatchnc.org, CEA-nc.org, YubaRiver.org (SYRCL) and the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains (UUCM) Stop the Mine Task Force. Tell 5 of your friends! Bring your concerned friends to the meeting! Over 500 people showed up at the special Planning Commission meeting last March. We need 5,000 people to show up at the next one!
The most important thing now is to NOT become complacent. We must not think that just because almost no one wants this mine, that the BOS would never vote to allow this heavy industrial complex to be permitted. They need to continue to hear our voices!
Rise Gold is a powerful and ominous company with a lot at stake. Their tactics are dishonest. For example, my name along with at least six other names were used fraudulently and repeatedly to pad the numbers “in support” of the mine. Our names were submitted to the county to be counted as in support of the mine. THEY USED MY NAME! Outraged, I contacted Rise Gold’s public relations person and he blamed it on a “glitch in their system”.
We need to stay vigilant and encourage our elected supervisors to do the right thing when the decision-making time comes. Let it be their legacy to have listened to the vast majority of their constituents, and to have protected our community from the dangers of this hard rock gold mine. May they be remembered as the 2023 Board of Supervisors for Nevada County who had the wisdom to unanimously vote to not allow this mine to reopen.