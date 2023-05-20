Kudos to the Planning Commission! Kudos to the People!
The past two and a half years of working to prevent the reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine by Rise Gold Grass Valley has been eye opening and inspiring for me on several levels. The unanimous vote by our Planning Commission to recommend to our Board of Supervisors to REJECT the mine permit and to NOT certify the FEIR was beyond my wildest hopes. The efforts of hundreds of individuals, numerous organizations and agencies, and the tireless leadership of CEA/MineWatch has inspired my confidence in the power of a grass roots movement and a peaceful democratic process. The earth itself seemed to voice her sentiment in the astonishing timing of the earthquake, just minutes before the final vote was made.