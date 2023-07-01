On various mission trips into Mexico, I was privileged to visit a few Campos. While the field working men were at work, I saw their wives happily taking care of the children and chatting with their neighbors. Their homes were simple, to say the least. But it was home, and they appeared to be grateful. From this role model I have arrived to a simple arrangement that can offer homeless people a place of residence that doesn’t involve tents or campfires, nor urination in bushes. Hear me out.
The thought of offering up micromini mcmansions, complete with all the amenities, and all for only the cost of half your mortgage, well that might be a nice dream but many of these folks would be very grateful for something that can replace a tent.
My idea calls for the construction of hotel or apartment-like structures of rooms roughtly the size of a good sized tent, all made of cinder block and sharing back and sidewalls. Therefor each corridor can safely and comfortably house 8, or 10, or 12 people. Since cinder block is easy to build with and wont burn down, it seems the best choice of materials to use. Each unit features one window next to the door which can also offer a window. A single light hanging from the center of the ceiling will be a luxury. Each room offers a bed, made by volunteers out of two y four framing, and simply webbed with heavy cord or lightweight rope. (Let me teach you how to do this simple procedure.) There will be no mattress. There is no need for one. This bed beats sleeping on the ground any day. Each complex of several corridors offers a central toilet, shower and laundry building. Showers are on a timer to avoid wasting water. The laundry is a deep laundry sink and a clothes line, (like in the old days. It works.) Safety and self sufficiency are accomplished. Someone needs to think of a good solution for these people to cook their food.
Keep this simple. Offer some respect while maintaining self sufficiency.
Marsha Ostrom, Nevada City