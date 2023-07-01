On various mission trips into Mexico, I was privileged to visit a few Campos. While the field working men were at work, I saw their wives happily taking care of the children and chatting with their neighbors. Their homes were simple, to say the least. But it was home, and they appeared to be grateful. From this role model I have arrived to a simple arrangement that can offer homeless people a place of residence that doesn’t involve tents or campfires, nor urination in bushes. Hear me out.

The thought of offering up micromini mcmansions, complete with all the amenities, and all for only the cost of half your mortgage, well that might be a nice dream but many of these folks would be very grateful for something that can replace a tent.

Marsha Ostrom, Nevada City