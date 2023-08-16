The cost to keep a foreign corporation from ruining Grass Valley has risen...exponentially. EVERY Nevada County Citizen is about to fund a defense against a greed driven assault on Grass Valley. Rise Gold has told everyone that it is a benevolent corporation...here to help lift Nevada County out of poverty. Here to supply jobs, prosperity and pride in our history. Their actions, which are not welcome in this community, increasingly affects the tax payer. Tax dollars utilized in defense of overwhelming negative public opinion and unfavorable Planning Commission decisions will never be utilized in the maintenance of County property or for Public Improvement. A generous, benevolent, community orientated corporation is going to take your money from Nevada County`s coffers litigating that they have rights to overrule every codified protection, ordinance, restriction or requirement enacted since 1957. Our tax dollars are not meant to defend against every swindler that rolls into Nevada County. Taxpayer Dollars are guarded and saved for "Rainy Days", Fire Prevention, Park upgrades, etc... not refuting claims from an unwanted foreign corporation that will do anything in it`s power to open a HEAVY INDUSTRY within a well established residential community. RG has ZERO concern for private wells, property values. NEW STOP LIGHTS WILL BE INSTALLED! Traffic times will increase for each and every driver. Wolf Creek will be destroyed. ASBESTOS... covering the roads, wafting in the air. Our Tax Dollars must not be taken for defense of our Way of Life. Ship these Charlatans out on a rail!
Mark Johnson, Grass Valley