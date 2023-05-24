Wow. Lawrence Lepard has absolutely no touch with reality. There isn't one fact or comment in his Other Voices on Saturday (05/13) that is couched in truth. (His comment about cars in 1930 has no bearing on today.) Maybe he is a ghost writer for a former US president? Real, scientific polls consistently showed little support for the mine. The EIR was and is seriously flawed. How can they ignore an earthquake fault running through the property? The planning commission voted with the people of Nevada County. I presume that Mr Lepard is not a local resident. Perhaps it's time for him, Mr. Mossman, and the rest of the Rise Gold sour grapes to return to Canada to deal with the mess they left there. We want none of that in this thriving community, which will continue to thrive in no small part due to the fact that there is no active mine with its massive water use, tremendous filth, and noise.
Mark Hotsenpiller, Grass Valley