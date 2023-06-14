The history of Western Civilization is peppered with several significant events that represent the catalyst for the most significant advancements of mankind.

The first was the Greeks defeat of the conquering aspirations of the Persians which, had the Persians succeeded, would’ve eliminated the Classical Greek Period, and prevented the rise of the Hellenistic Greek period. The next was the Reconquista of Spain from the Muslim Moors which led to the rediscovery of the Ancient Greek philosophers, particularly Aristotle. The slow burn of this rediscovery led to the emergence of the Renaissance ultimately culminating in the philosophy of the Enlightenment Period. It was this philosophy that underpinned the creation of a state that, for the first time in the history of mankind, developed a governing creed that recognized the sovereignty of the individual. The state is our own United States of America.

Manny Montes, Auburn