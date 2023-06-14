The history of Western Civilization is peppered with several significant events that represent the catalyst for the most significant advancements of mankind.
The first was the Greeks defeat of the conquering aspirations of the Persians which, had the Persians succeeded, would’ve eliminated the Classical Greek Period, and prevented the rise of the Hellenistic Greek period. The next was the Reconquista of Spain from the Muslim Moors which led to the rediscovery of the Ancient Greek philosophers, particularly Aristotle. The slow burn of this rediscovery led to the emergence of the Renaissance ultimately culminating in the philosophy of the Enlightenment Period. It was this philosophy that underpinned the creation of a state that, for the first time in the history of mankind, developed a governing creed that recognized the sovereignty of the individual. The state is our own United States of America.
American revolutionaries created a new republican world defining all men as the natural aristocracy. Birth and blood were to be replaced by talent and ability, and aristocracy was to be replaced by meritocracy. This governing creed recognized the natural rights of the individual to live according to his values, and pursue his life as he saw fit. The Declaration of Independence specifically states this, and our Constitution formulated a government structure that best protected the individual’s freedom, i.e., the law that governs those who govern us.
It is a sad state of affairs that the minority that literally hates the principles of our founding to command all the corridors of power, i.e., Academia, our public school system, many of our own government representatives, board rooms, and the media. They are hell bent on transforming America that has no resemblance to our founding.
For example, The National Archive slaps warning of “harmful content” on our Constitution.
United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield commented “I’ve seen for myself how the original sin of slavery weaved White supremacy into our founding documents and principles.”
Washington Post’s Valerie Strauss claims the American colors of “red, white, and blue” and pictures of the American founders are racist dog whistles.
Melissa Harris-Perry, a political scientist claimed that, “We have to break through our kind of private idea that kids belong to their parents or kids belong to their families, and recognize that kids belong to whole communities.” Joe Biden agrees.
Our public education system includes Howard Zinn’s education project in their instruction. Also Nikole Hannah-Jones 1619 project, both of which spew hatred of our founding. Add to this importing the concepts of Critical Race Theory, and now the ubiquitous Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion which totally undermines meritocracy.
Instead of focusing on our founding’s new world view of man, progressive obsess on our original sin of slavery. However, this focus is a strategy to undermine and replace our founding principles and our constitutional order. Claims of systemic racism can only be eradicated by doing away with the system. Progressives point to the imbalance of people of color vs whites in our penal system. The economic disparities between whites and people color. The cogent arguments explaining these disparities are ignored wholesale by progressive proponents, and simply see the disparities as evidence of systemic racism. You can’t reason with someone who views reasoned arguments as the oppressor’s tool.
The institution of slavery existed throughout the history of mankind and unfortunately withstood the founding of our nation. What’s ignored is that Western Civilization was the front runner in the elimination of slavery.
Here in our early U.S., Vermont ended slavery in 1777. The Northwest Ordinance forbade slavery in the western frontier in 1787. And our own Civil War, ending in 1865, costing the lives of 600,00, to end slavery in our United States. The principles of our founding gave the moral justification to end this despicable practice. It was as MLK suggested, “the promissory note.”
Elsewhere, France abolished slavery in 1794. British empire forbade the slave trade in 1807. And it wasn’t until the early 1900’s that slavery was abolished in several African states. In some parts of Africa, slavery and slavery-like practices continue to this day.
The astonishing break from the bondage that characterized mankind throughout human history that our founding represents must be protected against the ever encroaching menace, some would argue the insanity, of the “woke” progressive’s assault on our Constitutional Republic. Those who love our country are in the majority, and we must use our numbers in the voting booth to ensure we restore the America we love. The 2024 Presidential election will be the tipping point.