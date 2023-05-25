Pride Flags in Nevada City

A photograph of last year’s Gay Pride flags displayed on Broad Street in Nevada City.

 Lou Ceci

I recently received an email in my City Council inbox from a citizen who was upset by last year’s display of Gay Pride flags in downtown Nevada City. He found the display offensive, saying, “the perverse lifestyles under the ever-expanding banner of LGBTQ+” were being “shoved in our faces.”

I understand where this feeling comes from. I was raised in a strictly conservative faith. My father, a staunch Republican, proudly proclaimed he was “to the right of Attila the Hun.” If I had come out as gay when I first knew I was, I would have been kicked out of my church. If I had come out when I was a teacher, I would have lost my job. When I did come out to my father, he didn’t speak to me for ten years.

Lou Ceci serves on the City Council in Nevada City