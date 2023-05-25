I recently received an email in my City Council inbox from a citizen who was upset by last year’s display of Gay Pride flags in downtown Nevada City. He found the display offensive, saying, “the perverse lifestyles under the ever-expanding banner of LGBTQ+” were being “shoved in our faces.”
I understand where this feeling comes from. I was raised in a strictly conservative faith. My father, a staunch Republican, proudly proclaimed he was “to the right of Attila the Hun.” If I had come out as gay when I first knew I was, I would have been kicked out of my church. If I had come out when I was a teacher, I would have lost my job. When I did come out to my father, he didn’t speak to me for ten years.
But times change. Who we see as fully human, deserving our empathy and respect, grows with each generation.
And what could be more American than that? When founded, our country didn’t count slaves as full people. We fought a civil war and changed the Constitution to fix that. A little more than a hundred years ago, women weren’t allowed to vote, immigrants from South Asia weren’t allowed to become citizens, and a white man could be arrested for marrying a black woman.
When my neighbor sees “the ever-expanding banner of LGBTQ+,” his observation is correct, but he misses the point. Acknowledging each other’s struggle for respect and equality is the best part of the American spirit. It is embedded in our history.
And none of this diminishes the struggles, aspirations, or accomplishments of others. Respect is not a pie. If one community gets more, that doesn’t mean another gets less. It is more like a garden. The more respect we cultivate, the more it can grow.
My father broke his silence when he saw how I took care of my dying partner. His heart cracked open. That was more than twenty years ago. To this day, he ends each phone call with, “I love you” and, “Be safe.”
Silence is not safe. Invisibility does not earn respect. Pride is not a boast, it is an accomplishment.
I am glad Nevada City celebrates Gay Pride month, and that it does so colorfully and with an open heart.
Lou Ceci serves on the City Council in Nevada City