Nevada County is at high risk of vegetation fires and has lost most homeowner insurance carriers due to this risk. Homeowners are exhaustively clearing property to reduce fuels, yet debris burns are still allowed, even this late in the year. We saw on June 15th over 10 vegetation fires with escaped debris burns. These fires cost taxpayer money to respond (engines, Cal-Fire, Air Attack). Allowing people to start a fire in their backyard contradicts all we are trying to accomplish to reduce risk of vegetation fires and loss of life in the county. Voters should put on the ballot a mandatory 3 month window for debris burning, i.e. Jan 1-April 1. This will eliminate the need to determine burn days, questions about whether it's a burn day, and reduce escaped debris burns. Allowing debris burns Jan-Apr., combined with the Green Waste program, would give homeowners time to burn debris in the winter and drop off the rest in Spring. I encourage you to support a ballot measure that allows debris burns from January 1- April 1 and to stop burning, as it is extremely dangerous in our county and poses a serious threat to neighboring counties.
Lori Benevento, Nevada City