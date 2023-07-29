It was announced that this event will not be held anymore. The tumult of the past few years such as smoke, drought and Covid, along with other reasons have brought us to this day.
As a participant, this event brought great joy to my life and I am filled with gratitude to all who did so much so many times to make this happen for hundreds of us each year. The gorgeous scenery as a backdrop, Scotts Flat Lake reservoir, and beautiful Pasquale Road and its connectors created the best place to train and race. I only missed it three times, all the other years it was a great pleasure to be a part of something so wonderful.
Thank you Cathy Anderson-Myers who kept it going for 17 years wearing so many different hats with smiling energy and enthusiasm with Geno as soul support. Thank you Jeff and LIndsay Kremple who set the stage marking the lines and so much more. Jeff did whatever needed doing. Thank you Connie and Duane Strauser and Kurt from the bike shop who were always at the turnaround and also at the start pumping tires and more. Thank you Viki Brake for making the sweep fun with flowers and costumes so the last person in the race had a nice time. Jim Brake swept the transition area to keep it safe and even swept the thick spiderwebs from those rustic old outhouses in the years before the boat ramp remodel. There were so many volunteers including people called swim angels who were literally in the water ready to help if needed, led by Wendy Baker. There were kayakers who kept us on course as we swam. There was always someone on a motorcycle riding the bike course to ensure that no one was left without help.Thank you Tim Smith Tune Doctor for the great music. The announcer at the finish line was always enthusiastic.
Thank you to the members of the Board who oversaw everything and filled the swag bags and made the hard choices for the scholarship fund. Thank you to all the sponsors. Volz Brothers was a mainstay. Thank you to all the donors. I love mine so dearly, they powered me. Thank you to those who stepped up to volunteer in more recent years. Thank you Trkac for arriving so early in the morning and bringing volunteers who worked the course turns. Thank you to the directors who took a turn, Nancy, Vanessa, and Danielle. It was lovely seeing Vanessa as our leader, a young Mom who showed up, baby in tow. Thank you to the hospital foundation with Kimberly Parker. Thank you of course to the hospital workers who helped low income women with their mammograms supplied by our fundraising. Thank you to the scholarship recipients, high school graduates who went into the health field. One of those shining stars is Mikaela Messex who is now a nurse. Every year signs were put up showing the way to the lake from town with arrows and then they were taken down, someone did that. Roxanna Cohen led the warm up for years and Chris Krugler helped with a t-shirt design. We always loved seeing the kids there. Jeremy, Ellie, Len, Ben, Owen, Casey, Stuart, Joe, Drew and Alison were some of the regulars. Home base for the event was the Cascade Shores NID Boatramp. We remember Carl and now we cherish Gary. Of course we appreciate all the residents of Cascade Shores who continue to put up with us and are so nice about us sharing their playground.
Thank you, competitors who were there so often, Evans Phelps, Bobbie Heard, Nancy Avilla, Jean Creasy, Lynn Hurrell, Lindsey and Cathy, Valerie Hiestand Stuart, Fran Herbst Haulman, and so many more. I admire you. You still inspire me. It was great being with all the athletes I
don’t even know. The smiles and grimaces from all the wet dry hot cold tired energized sweaty women will stay with me always. Our old t-shirts and hats will continue to bond us around town.
So sorry for those I left out. Feel free to tell me about your time with this Celebration of Life that we shared.
I never knew Barbara Schmidt Millar but she must have been quite a woman to inspire her friends to gather in her honor just after her passing and create such a unique event. I knew Barb’s Mom Shirley a little and she was beautiful and kind and supportive. Barb’s son Stuart blew the sounding horn to start the race most years, it was always good to see him there.
We all made it fun in our own way. I used to make a music playlist each year and sent it out to my supporters on a CD. I would play mine loud in the car. Energize!
The race in 2017 was emotional since I had a shift from supporter to survivor. I spoke to the crowd with a microphone as they always had people do. It was sweet and I hope it exemplified that we can get back on track after major life obstacles.
This event was all about encouragement with women helping women. Sure, there was some competition but most of it was about pushing ourselves and each other to be healthy, have fun, set a goal and achieve it with our own individual grit. There was usually a program for first timers, some of whom had not ever exercised much before setting this goal. That was always so heartening and important. Many of us aren’t really athletes, just women trying to be healthy. We are grateful for the healing and joy in movement, as Jean said lately at the lake.
We’ll miss the underlying structure of our summers that motivated us to stay fit to do the tri at the end of September. This short local neighborhood women’s sprint event was always many things, hard and meaningful yet still friendly, casual and lighthearted. We will miss it.