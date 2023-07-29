It was announced that this event will not be held anymore. The tumult of the past few years such as smoke, drought and Covid, along with other reasons have brought us to this day.

As a participant, this event brought great joy to my life and I am filled with gratitude to all who did so much so many times to make this happen for hundreds of us each year. The gorgeous scenery as a backdrop, Scotts Flat Lake reservoir, and beautiful Pasquale Road and its connectors created the best place to train and race. I only missed it three times, all the other years it was a great pleasure to be a part of something so wonderful.

Lisa Kirshbaum