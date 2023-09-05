Laura Mahaffy/lmahaffy@theunion.com | The Union

George Boardman

There are a lot of things you can’t do legally in California if you’re under 18: Vote, join the military, get married, drink alcohol or use tobacco, serve on jury duty, buy a lottery ticket, or get a tattoo.

There’s a good reason for these prohibitions: The teenager’s mind is less than fully developed, and generally not ready to make well informed, rational decisions that will change their lives. Researchers think most people don’t reach mental maturity until they are at least 25. Some people never get there.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail. com.