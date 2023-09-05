There are a lot of things you can’t do legally in California if you’re under 18: Vote, join the military, get married, drink alcohol or use tobacco, serve on jury duty, buy a lottery ticket, or get a tattoo.
There’s a good reason for these prohibitions: The teenager’s mind is less than fully developed, and generally not ready to make well informed, rational decisions that will change their lives. Researchers think most people don’t reach mental maturity until they are at least 25. Some people never get there.
But that reality hasn’t stopped members of the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters from promoting the idea that teens can make life-altering decisions to change their gender, and even seek gender-altering surgeries and procedures, without input from the people who gave them life to begin with.
They don’t even have to tell their parents if they don’t want to, and school officials and other adults they interact with can withhold that life-altering knowledge from those parents.
In an effort to give these ideas the force of law, Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing the Chino Valley Unified School District for allegedly forcing out transgender students and threatening their well-being.
The district now requires schools to notify parents within three days if employees become aware of a student using names, pronouns or changing facilities such as bathrooms that don’t match their biological sex. Bonta claims the policy discriminates against students and violates the state’s constitutional requirement of equal protection for all.
The parental notification policy puts transgender and gender-nonconforming students in “danger of imminent, irreparable harm” by potentially “outing” them at home before they are ready, according to the lawsuit, which asks the San Bernardino County Superior Court to ban the practice.
Meanwhile, various members of the state Legislature–alas, all of them my fellow Democrats–are busy putting more roadblocks between adults and their right to guide the lives of children. Among the current bills threatening to become laws are these three:
–SB 407 (Weiner) would discriminate against prospective foster parents if their beliefs don’t align with allowing children to have “gender-affirming” surgeries and procedures. The bill passed the Senate 31-5 and is currently in the Assembly’s suspense file.
–AB 665 (Carrillo) would allow minors as young as 12 to decide to seek mental health treatment without the consent or knowledge of their parents or guardians. The bill passed the Assembly 55-9 and is awaiting a third reading in the Senate.
–AB 957 (Wilson) would give courts the ability to decide child custody cases based on whether or not a parent would support “gender affirmation,” including life-altering surgeries. The bill passed the Assembly 51-13 and awaits a third reading in the Senate.
Opponents of parental notification policies contend such policies violate student privacy rights ingrained in state law and the education code. Supporters of such policies argue parents have a fundamental right to be involved in all aspects of their children’s lives, particularly when it comes to issues such as sex and gender.
As is usually the case these days, the issue is more nuanced than the political rhetoric indicates. “The law on this is unclear, because it is a new issue,” said Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law and a leading liberal legal scholar. “The students being minors does make the legal questions more difficult, but even as minors they have privacy rights.”
The California Education Code does not “lay out what to do in this particular instance, where we’re talking about student gender identity,” said John Rogers, a professor at UCLA’s Graduate School of Education and Information Studies.
“There certainly is an acknowledgment that parents have had a certain degree of rights to information relative to minor children,” he said. “But those rights are not absolute, and minor children also have certain rights that relate to their privacy, their autonomy, and not being discriminated against.”
Federal law is equally unenlightening. While the relevant regulations affirm that parents can access student records and federally funded instructional material until a child turns 18, school staff cannot include information in a student’s official record that is based solely on observation or informal conversation between students and teachers.
Not surprisingly, different federal courts have reached conflicting decisions on whether the rights of parents or the privacy of children prevail. That means it’s likely the U.S. Supreme Court will ultimately make the final ruling, bad news for progressives on this issue.
Even liberal justices in the past have ruled that children don’t enjoy the same constitutional rights extended to adults. The current conservative majority of the court is likely to expand that stance.
Given the current state of affairs in this country, this complex and sensitive issue has become politicized. The question of what responsibilities schools have in these matters is being pushed by conservatives who are part of a broader revolt in “red” California against COVID-related mask mandates and school closures.
It’s part of the so-called “parental rights” movement, an effort to make sure students don’t get the idea this country is less than perfect as they progress through grade and high schools. As Gov. Ron DeSantis has learned, there’s a limit to how far you can push this.
Despite my jaundiced view, I’m inclined to land on the side of conservatives when it comes to outing–if that’s the term– students on these matters.
I’m expected to steer my children away from drugs and other dangerous substances, be on the lookout for suicidal tendencies and other destructive behavior, and generally provide for their well-being, but I’m to be kept ignorant when they’re considering a life-altering decision like gender modification? I don’t think so.
The LGBTQ+ community and their supporters go too far when they think it’s okay for teenagers to make these life-alerting decisions. It is almost as if they are taunting the people not aligned with their thinking to see how far they can go. They shouldn’t be surprised or feel threatened when they encounter resistance.
Parents need to step in and assert authority in these life-altering decisions. If they decide this is not a good idea and force their children to wait until they are adults to go ahead with this, the children might well have second thoughts. It wouldn’t be the first time adult children admitted their parents were right in the beginning.
I believe these are decisions properly made by adults, and I’m willing to accept and support the decisions they make. But I draw the line when it comes to children making these decisions without input from their parents.