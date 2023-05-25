Despite the many years of care and urology service provided by Drs. Harris, Wang and then Kleinerman, a Group swooped in to take over the Margaret Lane Urology facility, then predictably, pronounced the place defective and closed it. Follow the money.

They came, they saw, they conquered; now they extol compassionate crocodile tears for referring urology care to places in “our region.” I guess air miles will help us in said region.