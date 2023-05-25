Despite the many years of care and urology service provided by Drs. Harris, Wang and then Kleinerman, a Group swooped in to take over the Margaret Lane Urology facility, then predictably, pronounced the place defective and closed it. Follow the money.
They came, they saw, they conquered; now they extol compassionate crocodile tears for referring urology care to places in “our region.” I guess air miles will help us in said region.
For our convenience our attention was called to an “Enclosed list of other practicing urologists.” Since no such list was included, one might assume that omission was intentional being there are no other urologists practicing in our area.
The letter further announces a concerned endeavor to continue to manage “Catheter Care” in the “Region.” One can only imagine: Here’s Yer Kit. Some assembly may be required. Bystanders may assist.
Feigned compassion is deplorable, especially for profit. Historically, such behaviorists were called Ghouls.
Laurent Clark, Penn Valley