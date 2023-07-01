The people who are making decisions about spending the public’s tax money in Grass Valley do not seem to realize or care that they are doing our older neighborhoods a great disservice.
The city has and will continue to spend millions of dollars on creating new facilities – like the Mill Street plaza, new swimming pools, baseball fields, playgrounds, skateboard rinks, etc. while ignoring the older, decimated streets many of us drive on daily.
And now the FY23/24 fiscal budget includes $4,000,000 to renovate the soccer field at Sierra College. We walk by that field daily. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the facility. But it is just another example of how the people making decisions in Grass Valley set their priorities. Meanwhile, I’ll bet there is not one council member or planning commissioner who lives on the streets that have been neglected for decades.
Here’s a list of most of those streets: North Auburn, North Church, North School, Eureka, Harris, First, Second, Quartz, Harper, Appleton, Jill, Murphy, Miners Trail, Lucas Lane, French Avenue, among others.
Those of us who live on these streets are tired of being treated like we live on the poor side of town. My wife and I have lived here for decades. We have discussed our concerns with city staff and committee members on many occasions. After Measure N was passed, we were even sent a letter saying our street and those nearby would be fixed, possibly as soon as the next fiscal year. It didn’t happen. Now, we are being told to just be patient and your street will be high on the list. We no longer believe it.
We are paying into the Measure E taxes that were supposed to augment the other funds used to fix and upgrade our roads. The streets I mentioned should be the top priority as they constitute part of the infrastructure the city is responsible for maintaining.
It’s shameful many of our neighborhood streets have been neglected for so long. It’s time for the city to fix what is needed before building something new.
Larry Hoffman, Grass Valley