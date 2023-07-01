The people who are making decisions about spending the public’s tax money in Grass Valley do not seem to realize or care that they are doing our older neighborhoods a great disservice.

The city has and will continue to spend millions of dollars on creating new facilities – like the Mill Street plaza, new swimming pools, baseball fields, playgrounds, skateboard rinks, etc. while ignoring the older, decimated streets many of us drive on daily.

Larry Hoffman, Grass Valley